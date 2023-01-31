Watch Bill Gates' Face as an Unvaccinated Man Wins the Australian Open

Victory was sweet for tennis superstar Novak Djokovic Sunday in the Australian Open.

It was only a year ago, he was denied the chance to play in the tournament and in fact deported from Australia.

The reason: He had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Djokovic was not permitted to play in the U.S. Open as well last year for the same reason.

What made the Serb’s victory all the sweeter is that Mr. Vaccine proponent himself, Bill Gates, was on hand to witness it from the stands.

Priceless: Bill Gates watching the unvaccinated Novak Djokovic win the Australian Open 🤣 pic.twitter.com/t1MwmUi5yV — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 29, 2023

Gates was all smiles when Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas won a rally against Djokovic early in their men’s final’s match.





In an interview with the BBC last year, Djokovic was asked if he was “prepared to forgo the chance to be the greatest player that ever picked up a racket, statistically, because you feel so strongly about this jab?”

“Yes, I do,” Djokovic responded.

Further pushed why he felt that way, Djokovic answered, “Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title.”

Novac Dvorjic wins the Australian Open, then motions to the stands pointing to his head and his heart. Bill Gates was there for the performance. Was it a dig at Bill and his vaccine push?! pic.twitter.com/1eURC152iZ — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) January 29, 2023



During Sunday’s match, tennis legend John McEnroe and sportscaster Chris Fowler got into a little debate about Djokovic over the vaccine issue.

Fowler contended it was Djokovic’s choice to miss the tournaments he did last year.

McEnroe shot back, “I think he should have been permitted to play.”

John McEnroe and Chris Fowler got into an argument about the covid shot live on @espn as Novak Djokovic celebrated his Australian Open win. McEnroe argued Novak should have been able to play, Fowler seemed to take the other side. pic.twitter.com/bPikdGJSOj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 30, 2023

Congratulations, well done, sticking to your principles, Novak Djokovic!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.