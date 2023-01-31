Parler Share
Watch Bill Gates' Face as an Unvaccinated Man Wins the Australian Open

 By Randy DeSoto  January 30, 2023 at 5:57pm
Victory was sweet for tennis superstar Novak Djokovic Sunday in the Australian Open.

It was only a year ago, he was denied the chance to play in the tournament and in fact deported from Australia.

The reason: He had not taken the COVID-19 vaccine.

Djokovic was not permitted to play in the U.S. Open as well last year for the same reason.

What made the Serb’s victory all the sweeter is that Mr. Vaccine proponent himself, Bill Gates, was on hand to witness it from the stands.

Gates was all smiles when Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas won a rally against Djokovic early in their men’s final’s match.


In an interview with the BBC last year, Djokovic was asked if he was “prepared to forgo the chance to be the greatest player that ever picked up a racket, statistically, because you feel so strongly about this jab?”

“Yes, I do,” Djokovic responded.

Further pushed why he felt that way, Djokovic answered, “Because the principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title.”

During Sunday’s match, tennis legend John McEnroe and sportscaster Chris Fowler got into a little debate about Djokovic over the vaccine issue.

Fowler contended it was Djokovic’s choice to miss the tournaments he did last year.

McEnroe shot back, “I think he should have been permitted to play.”

Congratulations, well done, sticking to your principles, Novak Djokovic!

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
