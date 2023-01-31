Parler Share
Watch: Bill Gates Squirms as Interviewer Repeatedly Presses Him on Jeffrey Epstein Connection

 By Jack Davis  January 31, 2023 at 7:00am
In a new interview, Bill Gates awkwardly pushed back against any suggestion that his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was more than a few dinners.

Gates was interviewed Monday on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s show “7.30.”

“Do you regret the relationship that you maintained with him against Melinda’s advice and wishes?” interviewer Sarah Ferguson asked, referring to the software billionaire’s former wife.

“You’re going way back in time,” Gates said in response.

“I will say for the over a 100th time, yeah, I shouldn’t have had dinners with him,” Gates said.

“Epstein had a way of sexually compromising people. Is that what Melinda was warning you about?” Ferguson asked.

“No, I mean, it’s — no, I had dinner with him and that’s all,” Gates said.

Asked if he regretted the relationship, the Microsoft co-founder replied, “That I had dinner with him.”



When asked about a connection between Epstein and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates said, “There never was any relationship of any kind.”

Many on Twitter reacted to the interview with disbelief.

Gates has said before that his interaction with Epstein was minimal in spite of a May 2021 report by The Daily Beast that the two met often between 2011 and 2014.

Do you believe Bill Gates was just a distant acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein's?

Judy Woodruff of PBS honed in on the relationship when she interviewed him, wondering what a billionaire could have wanted from a man who, at the time they met, had been convicted of soliciting prostitution from minors.

“You know, I had dinners with him. I regret doing that,” Gates said. “He had relationships with people he said, you know, would give to global health, which is an interest I have. … Not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction.

“You know, those meetings were a mistake. They didn’t result in what he purported, and I cut them off. You know, that goes back a long time ago now. There’s, you know, so there’s nothing new on that.”

Woodruff said that the two met over several years as Gates shook his head at the comment. She then asked what he did when he learned about Epstein’s background.

“Well, it’s, you know, I’ve said I regretted having those dinners, and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing new on that,” Gates said.

“Is there a lesson for you, for anyone else looking at this?” Woodruff then asked.

“Well, he’s dead, so, you know, in general, you always have to be careful,” Gates responded.

