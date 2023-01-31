In a new interview, Bill Gates awkwardly pushed back against any suggestion that his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was more than a few dinners.

Gates was interviewed Monday on the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s show “7.30.”

“Do you regret the relationship that you maintained with him against Melinda’s advice and wishes?” interviewer Sarah Ferguson asked, referring to the software billionaire’s former wife.

“You’re going way back in time,” Gates said in response.

“I will say for the over a 100th time, yeah, I shouldn’t have had dinners with him,” Gates said.

“Epstein had a way of sexually compromising people. Is that what Melinda was warning you about?” Ferguson asked.

“No, I mean, it’s — no, I had dinner with him and that’s all,” Gates said.

Asked if he regretted the relationship, the Microsoft co-founder replied, “That I had dinner with him.”







When asked about a connection between Epstein and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates said, “There never was any relationship of any kind.”

Many on Twitter reacted to the interview with disbelief.

NEW: Bill Gates says he only ever had dinner with Jeffrey Epstein. Who else doesn’t believe him? — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 30, 2023

Bill Gates just said he had dinner with Jeffrey Epstein and “that’s all.” His wife left him for just dinners? Nobody believes that. — Pamela Hensley🇺🇸 (@PamelaHensley22) January 31, 2023

Every time someone mentions Jeffrey Epstein to Bill Gates, his brain starts functioning like it’s Windows 95. pic.twitter.com/45ZJ5SXxLD — Samé (@somalinomad21) January 31, 2023

Gates has said before that his interaction with Epstein was minimal in spite of a May 2021 report by The Daily Beast that the two met often between 2011 and 2014.

Do you believe Bill Gates was just a distant acquaintance of Jeffrey Epstein's? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 2% (13 Votes) No: 98% (515 Votes)

Judy Woodruff of PBS honed in on the relationship when she interviewed him, wondering what a billionaire could have wanted from a man who, at the time they met, had been convicted of soliciting prostitution from minors.

“You know, I had dinners with him. I regret doing that,” Gates said. “He had relationships with people he said, you know, would give to global health, which is an interest I have. … Not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction.

“You know, those meetings were a mistake. They didn’t result in what he purported, and I cut them off. You know, that goes back a long time ago now. There’s, you know, so there’s nothing new on that.”

Woodruff said that the two met over several years as Gates shook his head at the comment. She then asked what he did when he learned about Epstein’s background.

WATCH: @JudyWoodruff asks Bill Gates about his meetings with Jeffrey Epstein a decade ago, after Epstein had already been convicted of sex crimes. “Those meetings were a mistake,” Gates says. “They didn’t result in what he purported and I cut them off.” pic.twitter.com/7gg9osnzpu — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) September 21, 2021

“Well, it’s, you know, I’ve said I regretted having those dinners, and there’s nothing, absolutely nothing new on that,” Gates said.

“Is there a lesson for you, for anyone else looking at this?” Woodruff then asked.

“Well, he’s dead, so, you know, in general, you always have to be careful,” Gates responded.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.