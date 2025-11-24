Watch: Bill Maher Needs Over 1 Min. to Cut Kimmel's Wife to Ribbons Over Insane Anti-Trump 'Ultimatum' She Gave Her Family

Leftist TV host Bill Maher torched Jimmy Kimmel’s wife for issuing an “ultimatum” to her relatives who voted for President Donald Trump, saying emotional blackmail only alienates family members instead of encouraging unity.

“Molly McNearney — Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and head writer — went public on this topic recently, so I feel it’s fair to comment, respectfully, in public,” Maher said Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“She says she’s lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with 10 reasons why they shouldn’t vote for Trump. And some still didn’t obey, so you know,” Maher said, while making a throat-slitting gesture.

“Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum,” he continued. “Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.”

“Somewhere along the way, ‘my values’ became code for, ‘I’m the only one with a moral compass,'” the self-professed Democrat said.

Bill Maher calls out Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, over her “ultimatum” to Trump-voting relatives. “Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.” pic.twitter.com/fO0Z3Hx75d — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) November 22, 2025

Maher said instead of threatening to cut off family members over political differences, Democrats should examine why two-time failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris lost to Trump.

“You know what would have been a better exercise? Write a top 10 list to yourself where you try to imagine 10 reasons why 77 million Americans didn’t want to trust you with taking power,” Maher said.

“And I say that as someone who votes Democratic.”

Maher said self-righteous virtue-signalers, such as Kimmel’s wife, are responsible for alienating voters against the Democratic candidate.

“As I like to remind my very ‘pure’ friends, we voted for the same person. You’re just why she lost,” he underscored.

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife urged Trump-voting family not to back him during election — and they’ve since cut ties https://t.co/nHO2ePaGiX pic.twitter.com/ft9ABDk5eO — New York Post (@nypost) November 8, 2025

Maher is correct that sanctimonious leftists such as Kimmel’s wife did indeed turn a lot of voters off from the Democratic Party, which apparently believes threatening Americans will make them comply.

In reality, all it does is spotlight the left’s irrational intolerance and delusional entitlement complex.

It’s especially comical that a writer for a late-night talk show thinks she’s in a position to tell anyone how to vote.

In a farcical irony, pompous shrews such as Molly McNearney are inadvertent “useful idiots” for the political right who spotlight why Democrats should never be in power.

