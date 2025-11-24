Share
Commentary

Watch: Bill Maher Needs Over 1 Min. to Cut Kimmel's Wife to Ribbons Over Insane Anti-Trump 'Ultimatum' She Gave Her Family

 By Samantha Chang  November 24, 2025 at 6:50am
Share

Leftist TV host Bill Maher torched Jimmy Kimmel’s wife for issuing an “ultimatum” to her relatives who voted for President Donald Trump, saying emotional blackmail only alienates family members instead of encouraging unity.

“Molly McNearney — Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and head writer — went public on this topic recently, so I feel it’s fair to comment, respectfully, in public,” Maher said Friday on HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“She says she’s lost relationships with relatives because she wrote them an email before the election with 10 reasons why they shouldn’t vote for Trump. And some still didn’t obey, so you know,” Maher said, while making a throat-slitting gesture.

“Ten reasons? I can think of 100. But I would never present it to someone as an ultimatum,” he continued. “Ultimatums don’t make people rethink their politics. They make them rethink you.”

“Somewhere along the way, ‘my values’ became code for, ‘I’m the only one with a moral compass,'” the self-professed Democrat said.

Maher said instead of threatening to cut off family members over political differences, Democrats should examine why two-time failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris lost to Trump.

“You know what would have been a better exercise? Write a top 10 list to yourself where you try to imagine 10 reasons why 77 million Americans didn’t want to trust you with taking power,” Maher said.

“And I say that as someone who votes Democratic.”

Maher said self-righteous virtue-signalers, such as Kimmel’s wife, are responsible for alienating voters against the Democratic candidate.

“As I like to remind my very ‘pure’ friends, we voted for the same person. You’re just why she lost,” he underscored.

Related:
Bill Maher Calls Out Liberals Who Are Angry with Trump-Voting Relatives Just in Time for Thanksgiving

Maher is correct that sanctimonious leftists such as Kimmel’s wife did indeed turn a lot of voters off from the Democratic Party, which apparently believes threatening Americans will make them comply.

In reality, all it does is spotlight the left’s irrational intolerance and delusional entitlement complex.

It’s especially comical that a writer for a late-night talk show thinks she’s in a position to tell anyone how to vote.

In a farcical irony, pompous shrews such as Molly McNearney are inadvertent “useful idiots” for the political right who spotlight why Democrats should never be in power.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and political commentator in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Multiple Venezuelan 'Migrants' Charged With Cold-Blooded Murder of Chicago Man - This as Dems Attack Trump Over Hard Line Venezuela Policy
Greta Thunberg Banned from Venice After Being Caught Polluting One of City's Historic Treasures
Watch: Bill Maher Needs Over 1 Min. to Cut Kimmel's Wife to Ribbons Over Insane Anti-Trump 'Ultimatum' She Gave Her Family
Video: Mamdani Has Become a Shadow of His Former Self Now That He Knows He Has to See Trump Face to Face - Look at the Striking Difference
Alert: IL Town Declares Emergency Over Anti-ICE Riots, as Other Riots Breaks Out in MN and Molotov Cocktail Recovered in LA
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation