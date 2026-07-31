Watch: Bill Murray's Brutal SNL Skit from 1987 Called Out Trans Surgeon as Deranged Child Mutilator

In what year did the world last feel sane to you?

To conservatives aged 50 and older, the answer probably falls somewhere in the 1980s.

On Thursday, a clip of a 1987 “Saturday Night Live” skit featuring Bill Murray as an expectant father and the late Phil Hartman as a mentally disturbed obstetrician with a strange record of delivering only female babies went viral on the social media platform X.

The skit, which aired on Mar. 21, 1987, began with Dr. Jacob Hoffritz, played by Hartman, seated at his desk.

A few seconds later, People Magazine reporter Shelley Barnette, played by Nora Dunn, entered the doctor’s office.

In the ensuing conversation, viewers learned that Hoffritz had delivered more than 4,300 babies in 21 years. Incredibly, they all turned out to be girls.

“Well, you know, that’s amazing!” Barnette said. “You know, my assistant back in New York actually calculated the odds of that happening. And it was over 1 in 700 trillion.”

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“Oh, no kidding,” Hoffritz replied. “Well… the important thing is — knock on wood — they’re all healthy and happy. I try to stay in touch with as many as I can. They’re like my family. They’re my little girls.”

Moments later, Ted Carter, played by Murray, and his pregnant wife Janet, played by Victoria Jackson, entered the office.

The Carters, it turns out, already had seven daughters. Hoffritz delivered all of them.

With Barnette seated on a couch behind the expectant couple, the doctor informed the despondent father that his wife would have — surprise, surprise — another girl.

Then came the shocker.

“Doctor, will this one need that operation?” Murray’s character asked.

When Hoffritz replied in the affirmative, the reporter pressed him for details.

“Well,” the doctor said, “every now and then, a little girl is born with a penis and testicles. And, of course, they have to be removed and reshaped.”

The naive father then revealed that five of his seven “daughters” had undergone this operation.

Aghast, the reporter continued her questioning.

“Doctor, what percentage of the babies that you deliver need this operation?” she asked.

“Oh, I’d say 48, 49, 50, 51 percent — in that area,” the doctor replied.

Meanwhile, an adult male named “Louise,” dressed as a nurse, entered the office and delivered reports the doctor requested. Hoffritz then identified “Louise” as one of the first babies he ever delivered.

Finally, after “Louise” and the Carters left the office, Barnette confronted the deranged doctor.

“Dr. Hoffritz, can’t you see what you’re doing here?” she asked. “I mean, the 48-51 percent — they’re not girls; they’re little boys! You have mutilated over 2,000 little boys!”

To signify that the doctor suffered from severe mental illness, an angry Hoffritz then slowly collapsed against his desk amid flashbacks from his childhood — flashbacks hinting at abuse from his mother.

Can you imagine SNL mocking the idea of doctors “transitioning” kids? Actually, they did, in the 80s. REPORTER: “Dr. Hoffritz, can’t you see what you’re doing here? I mean, the 48-51% — they’re not girls, they’re little boys! You have mutilated over 2,000 little boys!” HOFFITZ:… pic.twitter.com/VnOwl6xADE — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 30, 2026

Like most SNL skits, then and now, this one lacked the essential comedic element of humor. In other words, it wasn’t funny at all.

Nonetheless, the fact that this skit aired in our lifetimes no doubt has older conservatives longing for a saner era.

Every generation, of course, experiences something similar. Aging produces reflections on one’s youth, and the reality behind those reflections often appears sanitized, cleansed of its grubbier elements.

Still, for the generation that came of age in the 1980s, wistful memories of that era should carry more weight. After all, those memories illuminate not our virtues, but the virtues of those who came before us.

For instance, as a young teenager in 1987, I felt that the world was in good hands, not because one day my generation would inherit it but because President Ronald Reagan, my World War II veteran grandfathers, and others of that incredible generation were in charge of things.

After Reagan, something changed. You could feel it even if you could not necessarily describe or even understand it.

In hindsight, of course, we can now see that the emergence of President Bill Clinton and others like him had signaled the rise of a more self-indulgent generation, one that knew nothing of the sacrifices of World War II and the Great Depression.

Of course, only in a society marked by self-indulgence could something as monstrous as transgender ideology take hold. And that explains as well as anything why we would never see the equivalent of that awful-yet-revealing SNL skit on television today.

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