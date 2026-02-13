Share
Commentary
U.S. President Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly gesture in the crowd at an MLB match between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers in New York on Sept. 11, 2025.
Commentary
U.S. President Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly gesture in the crowd at an MLB match between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers in New York on Sept. 11, 2025. (Mandel Ngan - AFP / Getty Images)

WATCH: Bill O'Reilly Thoroughly Debunk the Frequently Cited 'Only 14% of Illegals Are Violent' Argument Leftists Use Against Deportation

 By Samuel Short  February 13, 2026 at 11:33am
Longtime conservative talk show stalwart Bill O’Reilly just put to rest one of the left’s favorite talking points about illegal immigration – “Only 14 Percent of Illegals Are Violent.”

Daily Caller reporter Jason Cohen posted an exchange between O’Reilly and host of the “Sid and Friends in the Morning” show Sid Rosenberg to social media platform X Thursday where the two spoke about the work of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in getting dangerous criminals off the streets.

“How about the lies that the media continues to feed to the public about how many actual dangerous people ICE has put away?” Rosenberg asked.

“So, the Democratic Party is now using only 14 percent of ICE detainees are violent criminals. How many times have you heard that?”

“So, here’s the con,” O’Reilly said. “Drug dealing is not considered a violent crime. Child pornography, not considered.

“DUI, you run over someone in your car and the person’s dead, not considered a violent crime.

“Domestic abuse, not considered a violent crime. All theft, everything, not considered.” O’Reilly told the host who was almost in disbelief.

“The Democratic Party knows this. So, they put out a lie that ICE is rounding up poor hotel workers and farmers and then they use the 14 percent number, which is totally bogus to justify abolishing ICE. It doesn’t get more heinous. Now you have CNN doing this, you have the major liberal newspapers doing it. NBC News does it, Good Morning America does it.”

Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin backed up O’Reilly’s claim in response to a post made by CBS News Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss.

“Drug trafficking, Distribution of child pornography, burglary, fraud, DUI, embezzlement, solicitation of a minor, human smuggling are all categorized as ‘non violent crimes,'” she wrote.

CBS News put out the 14 percent figure Monday, stating this was the number of violent criminals out of 400,000 illegals arrests since President Donald Trump’s second term began.

The outlets breakdown of offenses is 10.9 percent for assault, 7.6 percent for DWI/DUI, 5.7 percent for dangerous drugs, 1.6 percent for weapons offenses, 1.4 percent for sexual assault, 1.3 percent for burglary, 0.7 percent for robbery, 0.5 percent for homicide, 0.3 percent for kidnapping, and 0.1 percent for arson.

If all of the above were classified as violent crime, the figure would total 29.47 percent.

Even if one were to remove offenses like burglary and robbery or even DWI/DUI, the figure still stands near 20 percent.

There is a separate category for “All other crimes” that makes up a whopping 30.1 percent.

CBS states its source for the 14 percent figure is an internal document from the DHS.

Whatever the case, ICE is not lying to the public. They are arresting people who deserve to be in prison and should be deported.

Democrats, however, seem keen to continue the narrative that ICE are the new Gestapo, scooping up innocent unassuming immigrants whose only crime is being in search of the American dream.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation