Watch: The Bizarre Moment Dem. Rep. Bynum Reverted to a Strange Little Girl-Like State After She's Caught Lying on Camera

There is an acute lack of star power in the Democratic Party.

When looking ahead to the 2028 presidential election, Republicans have an obvious nominee in Vice President J.D. Vance.

For Democrats, there is no obvious choice. There certainly are choices, but they are all abysmal: California Gov. Gavin Newsom or, astonishingly, former Vice President Kamala Harris, who is pondering a second run.

Even when looking at potentials in Congress who could make a name for themselves in the next three years, there just aren’t many options, if Oregon Rep. Janelle Bynum is any indication.

Bynum spoke to C-SPAN about the continuing government shutdown as it reached day 30.

“Washington Journal” host Greta Brawner asked her about a continuing resolution vote for the House in September, wanting clarification from Bynum about why she did not support reopening the government.

Rep. Janelle Bynum can’t say why she voted to shut down the government. BYNUM: “Any bill that [Republicans] have put forth…there’s always been a poison pill.” C-SPAN: “What were the poison pills of the clean CR?” BYNUM: … pic.twitter.com/YSujmdD5Rv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2025

“They did have a clean CR vote on Sept. 19 in the house; did you vote for it?” Brawner asked.

“I disagree with your characterization and want to make sure that we’re very clear about what Republicans have been doing. Any bill that they’ve put forth, they’ve always had some extra stuff to it.

“There’s always been a poison pill to it. So, I disagree with your characterization.” Bynum told the host.

Brawner, wanting some explanation about that language, followed up.

“What were the poison pills of the continuing resolution — you say it’s not clean — that was voted on in the House in mid-September?”

Bynum blankly stared back in silence, almost bewildered by the notion that she would have to answer for her language as an elected official during a televised news broadcast.

She proceeded to strangely take a deep breath and lean coyly into the camera before dodging the question entirely.

“Here’s what’s important — I think what you’re trying to do is shift the responsibility to Democrats.”

Well, OK, then.

Is this woman losing her mind, or just getting defensive like a child?

The question from Brawner was fairly down the middle. Bynum acted like a four-year-old girl caught with her hand in the cookie jar.

Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz tried to brand Republicans as “weird” in last year’s election cycle. His party might want to lay off from that language, with Bynum acting this way and Newsom aspiring to become a comic-book villain.

Has there ever been a time when Democrats’ presidential prospects have looked worse?

A lot can happen in three years. They’ll need something to change, because these people aren’t going to stand a chance.

