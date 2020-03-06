Watch Bizarre Moment Tlaib Seems To Think Conservatives Want To Have Sex with Her

The Supreme Court is currently hearing arguments about whether or not a Louisiana law that requires, among other things, abortionists to have admitting privileges at local hospitals should stand.

It’s the first major test of abortion law at the Supreme Court level on a court where Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh are part of the bench.

The specifics of the law, I’d wager, won’t be what most people end up remembering about the oral arguments. Rather, it’ll be one of the more unusual and spirited rallies in recent memory that happened outside the court as arguments were being heard, courtesy of abortion rights activists.

The rally will be best remembered as the venue where Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer seemed to threaten Trump-appointed justices by saying “you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.” (Schumer later had a spokesman say he was actually saying Republicans would reap that whirlwind and pay that price, which he didn’t, but whatever.)

A lot of this had to do with the general tenor of the rally, or at least of its speeches: Intense, minatory and often bizarre.

TRENDING: CNN Analyst Guarantees Trump Will Dump Pence as Running Mate, Floats Conspiracy Theory

Nothing was quite going to top the Senate minority leader threatening sitting justices, but Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the Michigan Democrat best known for her “impeach the motherf—er” speech the night she was sworn in, certainly did her darnedest.

In this clip from the rally, Tlaib spoke — well, screamed — to the crowd about the interconnectedness of sex with social justice movements, how maybe you shouldn’t want to have sex with her and … well, perhaps I should just let Tlaib explain it to you:

Rashida Tlaib at today’s abortion rally: “You know what, you’re so freakin’ obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me, or you, or any woman!”pic.twitter.com/n0W2TiQrHG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 5, 2020

Do you think Roe v. Wade should be overturned? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 86% (1177 Votes) 14% (195 Votes)

“This past year I realized, my, my, my, are they obsessed with our bodies,” Tlaib bellowed.

“How we talk, how we look, what we stand for. I mean, this type of policing of our bodies is so interconnected to all the social justice movements all around the country.

“I represent the third poorest congressional district in the country. This issue is an economic justice issue, this issue is a racial justice issue!”

She then described how she would tell people (assumedly pro-lifers) in the Michigan legislature: “Yo, yo, you know what, you’re so freakin’ obsessed with what I decide to do with my body, maybe you shouldn’t even want to have sex with me, or with you, or with any women!”

“The power that we have over our bodies to push back to use that power and saying, enough is enough, we won’t stand by for you to commercialize, for you to profit, for you to do all the things you do to what? To make us less-than in this country, because that’s what it does.”

RELATED: Ilhan Omar Endorsement Bombs as Sanders Loses in Minnesota

I’d leave it to you to parse that word salad, but I’m being paid to. Whatever the case, it brings up some interesting possibilities.

Does she think pro-lifers want to have sex with her? Is this the issue? Or that they want to have sex with themselves “or with any women?”

I’m assuming that last part probably has the vague ring of truth about it, although one would hope it was either done a) within the bounds of marriage or b) with all available protection or, assuming the failure of that, the knowledge that they would be taking care of a child.

On the second part, aside from some crude high-school jokes about having sex with yourself, it’s technically impossible to have any kind of prurient act between consenting (or non-consenting, for that matter) adults when the word adult isn’t plural. I’m guessing, much like the part of Schumer’s speech in which he fervently warned the court’s newest justices some vague threat was lying in wait for them, this probably wasn’t in the script.

On the first part, however: Are you assuming pro-life legislators want to have sex with you, Rep. Tlaib? I can’t believe this is anything other than badly phrased, the commingling of the idea that pro-lifers are secretly obsessed with women sexually with the idea this is about Tlaib’s personal agency, which means it has to be kept on a personal level.

Whatever the case, this is a strange thing to include.

This is always the straw-man argument of the left: that pro-life types are obsessed with women’s bodies or what they want to do with those bodies.

We aren’t. We’re rather concerned when you’re carrying a body inside that body, which is typically there due to a decision made entirely by your own volition, and you want to terminate it.

We’re not here to commercialize your body or the one potentially inside it. (Planned Parenthood actually does a pretty good job of this.) We’re not here to make you “less-than” in this country — unless, of course, you only feel equal if you can terminate a pregnancy.

We’re not here to spread economic injustice, merely to end (or attenuate) a biological injustice.

But hey, if these are the arguments you want to use, go ahead and see how they work.

Pro-lifers will use the arguments I just laid out. See which version America finds more convincing.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.