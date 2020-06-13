Finally, black people protesting the awful death of George Floyd can all just go home, because white Hollywood liberals have released a video fixing everything.

The video was ridiculed and parodied by many on social media, but conservative commentator and author Rob Smith perfectly skewered the virtue-signaling ridiculousness of it, while offering some great advice in the process.

In a star-studded public service announcement that is as tone-deaf as it is pandering nonsense, celebrities such as Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Stanley Tucci and Kristen Bell, among others, deliver a scripted message about how they, the elite, take the blame for racism and pledge to “stand against hate.”

Moore tweeted the PSA, titled “I Take Responsibility” and produced in conjunction with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, along with a call to action.

“Today, #ITakeResponsibility for my role in eradicating racism in America,” she tweeted Thursday. “Unless white America acknowledges its privilege, systemic racism will persist. Act Now. What will you commit to?” she wrote.

Today, #ITakeResponsibility for my role in eradicating racism in America. Unless white America acknowledges its privilege, systemic racism will persist. Act Now. What will you commit to? https://t.co/OjSR23y7lp. @NAACP @itakeresponsibility #itakeresponsibility #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/NYH2WQyiKP — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) June 11, 2020

The two-minute video, shot in black and white (so viewers know they’re super serious), cuts between celebrities as they apologized for jokes, stereotypes and the times they ignored or “explained away police brutality.”

Without naming the victims, they appear to cite the tragic circumstances surrounding the deaths of black individuals such as Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and others.

“And killer cops must be prosecuted, they are murderers. We can turn the tide. It is time to take responsibility. Call out hate. Step up. And take action,” Paul says in the most impassioned part of the video.

Besides the fact that these are all painfully out-of-touch liberal celebrities, the underlying assumption is offensive.

They presume that white people other than the rich and famous simply don’t care about violence against black people, especially if they do not support the radical Black Lives Matter movement.

The PSA implies that ordinary white people are just hate-filled racists, joking around about racial stereotypes while black people are being “slaughtered in the streets,” and that therefore, the celebrities must take it upon themselves to atone for the common people’s racism.

But Smith’s take on the video was incisive and spot on. He parodied the PSA brilliantly, turning the celebrities’ message on its head and serving it right back to them.

“I take responsibility for every black person in Hollywood that told you it’s a good idea to humiliate yourselves in the cringey video that you made apologizing for being white,” he began, mimicking the PSA’s tone and black-and-white close-up format.

“I take responsibility for that because — because they told you that it’s a good idea,” Smith continued, his voice quivering with mock emotion. “They told you that this is what you need to do to prove that you’re not racist and I take responsibility for that.

“You have been humiliated by this video, ” he continued. “It’s cringey. It causes me physical pain to watch it and I take responsibility because somewhere, some black person told you that that is what you needed to do to prove that you’re not racist, and I take responsibility for that.”

“It’s the most humiliating thing that I’ve ever seen on the internet and that’s saying a lot,” he added.

“And I have to take responsibility for the black people in Hollywood that told you to do that.

“You probably don’t have any black friends for real because if you did, you’d have known that you shouldn’t humiliate yourself like that to prove that you’re not racist,” Smith said.

“You should just not be an a–hole. Just don’t be an a–hole,” Smith concluded, offering the best advice possible.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

Smith artfully parodied the preachy, race-shaming mea culpa and called it exactly what it is — humiliating.

Celebrities are so self-important that they assume their sham will affect actual change as if their words — written by someone else, of course, but apparently powerful because the actors can read with emotion — will heal all injustices.

But more than that, they trivialize the experience of those who have actually experienced racism or who are authentically outraged by unjustified killings of African-Americans.

“There’s actually nothing more racist than saying what you are saying,” singer Kaya Jones responded to Moore’s video and tweet.

“Insinuating black people need white saviors. I’m biracial and I don’t see black or white but human beings.

“Maybe if you just supported each other instead of this savior narrative we might actually get somewhere,” Jones added.

There’s actually nothing more racist than saying what you are saying. Insinuating black people need white saviors. I’m biracial and I don’t see black or white but human beings. Maybe if you just supported each other instead of this savior narrative we might actually get somewhere — Kaya Jones (@KayaJones) June 11, 2020

Both Smith and Jones make a good case against the ridiculous trend which has white people kneeling or apologizing on behalf of their race — it is degrading for both parties and completely pointless.

This kind of thing comes mostly from those on the left — the same people who think that all black people should automatically vote for Democrats because, after all, it is only folks on the right who are capable of racism.

For some reason, liberal elitist celebrities think that if they say the right words and wear hangdog expressions, they will be absolved of all wrongdoing and fix the world with their star power alone.

While liberals trip over themselves in one ridiculous showing after another, most folks on the right will continue to respond with exactly the best remedy — to paraphrase Rob Smith, just don’t be a jerk

