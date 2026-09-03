Jemele Hill walked onto CNN and treated “capitalism equals white supremacy” as a fact of nature.

Kmele Foster would not let her.

The exchange happened on “NewsNight” after the network replayed Democrat James Talarico’s old line that capitalism is oppressive and tied to white supremacy.

Hill, who writes for The Atlantic, asked the only question she had. “How is it not?”

Foster, a media entrepreneur and co-host of “The Fifth Column” podcast, drew a line she could not cross.

“The notion that white supremacy and all these other things are bound up with capitalism in an intrinsic and fundamental way is so absurd and laughable, it barely needs to be defended,” Foster told Hill.

It is one thing, he said, to think markets work imperfectly. It is another “to insist that it is oppressive, that it is bound up with white supremacy.”

He quoted Adam Smith’s “natural system of liberty”: people own property, trade freely, put resources to use, and both sides gain.

“These are foundational ideas that have created more wealth than any other system in human history,” Foster said in the clip shared by Steve Guest. “That is what capitalism is. That is not white supremacy.”

On CNN NewsNight, The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill argues that capitalism is oppressive and bound up in white supremacy. Kmele Foster: “It’s one thing to not think capitalism isn’t working ideally. It’s another thing entirely to insist that it is oppressive, that it is bound up with… pic.twitter.com/PLWRCuxt7v — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2026

Hill tried the usual dodge. That is not how it has “always worked.”

Foster cut the slavery card off at the knees.

“Slavery is an institution that is older than writing. It predates capitalism.”

Bondage existed in Africa, the Arab world, the ancient Mediterranean, and every other system long before Manchester had a mill. Non-capitalist societies ran on slaves, too. And they were often worse.

If two things sometimes appear in the same century, they are not the same thing. White rule and markets have coexisted. So have white rule and socialism. So have black kings and slaves.

Hill asked how her point was “absurd.” Foster told her the claim barely needed a defense — and then demanded she make one.

“You actually have to articulate what the connection is. How are these two things the same? What is the white supremacy dynamic of private property?”

She never did.

That is the whole genre. For years, the anti-white left has stacked slogans on television and called it history. Challenge the stack, and there is nothing under it but attitude.

Hill is not used to being asked for a mechanism. She is used to the room nodding.

Foster is a black man who has built businesses in the system she calls a racial machine. His existence is an inconvenience. So is every Korean grocer, Nigerian founder, and West Indian landlord who used property and trade to get rich in America.

Capitalism is not a race. It is a set of rules about ownership and exchange. Those rules have lifted more people out of poverty than any commissar ever did.

Hill can dislike billionaires. She cannot turn that dislike into a theory without evidence.

On CNN, for once, someone made her notice.

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