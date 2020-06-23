The Black Lives Matter movement has left-wing ideological goals, according to one of the movement’s co-founders, who previously admitted to being a political activist driven by Marxism.

Many BLM supporters consider the movement to be a moral one that exists outside of political squabbling.

But in a 2015 interview with The Real News Network, Patrisse Cullors, who co-founded the organization in 2013 along with Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi, identified herself and Garza as “trained Marxists.”

When asked if there was “a lack of ideological direction in Black Lives Matter,” Cullors responded by making the political motivations of the movement crystal clear.

“We actually do have an ideological frame,” Cullors said. “Myself and Alicia, in particular, are trained organizers.

“We are trained Marxists. We are super versed on ideological theories and I think that what we really try to do is build a movement that could be utilized by many, many black folk.”

The Black Lives Matter Global Network does promote various left-wing/Marxist policies, such as the organization’s desire to “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure,” as is stated on its website.

This desire to dismantle the concept of the family is one that the Black Lives Matter movement shares with the fallen communist state of the Soviet Union, whose most brutal leader, Joseph Stalin, was responsible for the deaths of between 20 to 60 million people during his three-decade rule, according to the International Business Times.

In a 1926 issue of The Atlantic, an anonymous female resident of Russia revealed the regime’s attack on the family unit.

“When the Bolsheviki came into power in 1917 they regarded the family, like every other ‘bourgeois’ institution, with fierce hatred, and set out with a will to destroy it,” the woman wrote.

Other communist policies that BLM support include dismantling capitalism and redistributing wealth, as The Telegraph has pointed out, despite the fact that an estimated 94 million people died as a result of communism between 1900 and 2000.

Former FBI Assistant Deputy Director Terry Turchie claims BLM’s goals and origins share quite a few similarities with radical left-wing organizations from the 1960s and 1970s, such as the Black Panther Party, which he said “was tied to at least three dozen murders of police officers across the country,” and the Weather Underground, a terrorist organization with one former member who has direct ties to BLM.

“No one has read what Black Lives Matter has written as far as their plan and their charter, but it bears a great similarity to what the Black Panther Party was saying back then. The Black Panther Party was a Marxist, Maoist, Leninist organization and that came from Huey Newton, one of the co-founders,” Turchie told Sky News Australia earlier this month.

“He gave a speech in 1970 at Boston College, and he said ‘we’re standing for nothing more than the total transformation’ — very important two words there — ‘the total transformation of the United States government and America.’ And he went on to explain that ‘what we want to do is take the tension that already exists in black communities and exasperate it where we can, maybe create situations if we need to, but take those situations where there’s a tinderbox and literally light the country on fire.’ What would be the issue? The issue would be police racism. Police brutality. This is back in the 1960s and early ’70s.”

The former FBI official further explained what he believes BLM is really all about.

“This is racism used as an issue to spark the revolution. It is meant and it is intended to be divisive and to divide the country.”

