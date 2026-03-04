Share
Commentary
A man protests police brutality at an event led by Al Sharpton on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13, 2014.
Commentary
A man protests police brutality at an event led by Al Sharpton on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 13, 2014. (Coast-to-Coast / Getty Images)

WATCH: Black Lives Matter Leader in Black Lives Matter Jacket Fights Black Female Beside Black Lives Matter Banner

 By Samuel Short  March 4, 2026 at 2:43pm
Nothing says “black lives matter” like two Black Lives Matter activists fighting each other — in front of a Black Lives Matter banner, in a Black Lives Matter office, with one sporting a Black Lives Matter jacket.

The Lake and McHenry County Scanner identified the two as founder and executive director of BLM Lake County Clyde McLemore and project manager Nyesha A. Hill.

The pair reportedly had an argument that turned physical when Hill alleged McLemore was mishandling the organization’s funds.

Police were on the scene at the office in Waukegan, Illinois, after being called by McLemore.

He told them Hill came into his office asking for money and cigarettes, but she refused to leave when he told her no. McLemore himself said that he tried leaving when she started hitting him.

Hill told police about her frustrations. “I told him, ‘It’s not fair that I come here and I work and you running around taking care of other things that don’t got nothing to do with Black Lives Matter with Black Lives Matter money.’ I’m the one that make this joint work.”

The footage showed Hill engaging first, but by her account, McLemore initially shoved her.

Neither wanted to press charges, and police said they did not have probable cause for an arrest considering both were injured and had conflicting accounts.

McLemore had scratches on his forehead and lip, while Hill also had a lip injury and a broken nail.

The incident is a microcosm of the self-inflicted wounds suffered by black Americans.

For as many complaints as activists level against white America, such as systemic racism and police brutality, many impede themselves.

The Global Statistics reported that black homicide victimization rates are 20.6 per 100,000, which is six times higher than the white rate of 3.3.

The black offending rate is 26.5 per 100,000, a figure more than seven times greater than the white rate of 3.5.

The organization also said 94 percent of black victims are killed by black offenders.

Black Lives Matter’s broader financial controversies can’t be overlooked. Regardless of who’s right between Hill and McLemore, BLM national co-founder Patrisse Cullors reportedly bought a $6 million dollar mansion in Los Angeles, California, with donation money.

Although the property was supposed to host BLM events, the New York Post reported in 2022 — after the property was “secretly” bought in 2020 — she used it for private gatherings unrelated to the organization.

If BLM were truly worried about black Americans, they’d be looking inward to find the problem.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




Conversation