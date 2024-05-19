Watch: Black Morehouse Students Turn Their Backs to Biden During Commencement Speech
Multiple students at Morehouse College turned their backs on U.S. President Joe Biden while the president delivered his commencement address Sunday at the historically black college in Atlanta, Georgia.
“I support peaceful nonviolent protest,” Biden said in his speech to the graduates, while many of them turned their faces away from him, according to reporting from the New York Post.
Some of the students were seen wearing traditional Palestinian scarves known as keffiyehs.
Biden’s appearance at the college marks his first on-campus visit at Morehouse following the wave of pro-Palestinian protests that have disrupted universities and colleges throughout the country, according to the Post.
The president’s address to Morehouse graduates coincides with the fall in support he has been experiencing among black and young voters during his re-election campaign, NPR reported.
NEW: Numerous Morehouse students turned their backs to Biden during his commencement speech.
Students in recent days have voiced displeasure that he was to be their speaker, one quoted as saying “it’s just a way to get the black vote and the young vote, and to help his election” pic.twitter.com/3G1OQrA6e0
— Blast Bulletin (@BlastBulletin) May 19, 2024
“In a democracy, we debate and dissent about America’s role in the world,” Biden was heard telling the students, according to CNN.
“I have more African Americans in high places, including on the court, than any president in American history. Because I need the input,” the president also said.
Biden also addressed Israel’s war against Hamas in his remarks.
“It’s a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, that’s why I’ve called for an immediate ceasefire,” he told the students, per the Post. “I know it angers and frustrates many of you, including in my family.”
Biden’s stance on the Israel-Palestinian conflict has earned him the animosity of both supporters and opponents of Israel.
Pro-Palestinian activists have criticized the president for not sanctioning members of the Israel Defense Forces and ending military aid to Israel.
Supporters of Israel have criticized the president’s call for Israel to hold off an invasion into Rafah and Biden’s calls for restraint in the Jewish state’s fight against Tehran.
Biden’s presence on Morehouse was criticized due to his position on Israel, according to a letter circulated among the school’s alumni, the Post reported.
The situation in Gaza was one of the talking points of the valedictorian address.
“The Israel-Gaza conflict has plagued the people of its region for generations,” valedictorian DeAngelo Fletcher said, according to CNN.
Fletcher continued: “It is important to recognize that both sides have suffered heavy casualties in the wake of October 7. From the comfort of our homes, we watched an unprecedented number of civilians mourn the loss of men, women and children.”
According to NBC News and its polling, Biden isn’t just facing rejection from black voters, but also a growing sense of apathy. Enthusiasm among black voters for the 2024 election sits at just 59 percent, compared to 74 percent in 2020.
The outlet’s polling also notes that Biden’s advantage over former President Donald Trump in terms of black voters has also dropped since the 2020 general election.
