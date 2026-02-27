Watch: Black Panelist Mops Floor with White Lib Who Seems to Think Black Americans Don't Know How to Get ID

As a picture of patronizing liberal racism it was priceless.

When a Fox News voter this week discussed the voter ID requirements being pushed by Republicans and President Donald Trump, one young, white Democratic voter said the quiet part out loud about how Democrats really feel about the minorities they pretend to champion.

And got put in his place by a black woman.

The moment came Wednesday on “The Will Cain Show,” when a Democrat pushed the tired liberal argument that the voter integrity bill known as the SAVE Act is more about denying Americans the right to vote than protecting election security.

Check it out here:

: When a young white activist decides he knows more about ‘Black struggles’ than an actual Black woman: ‘The SAVE America Act will suppress the minority vote.’ She instantly shuts him down. The soft bigotry of low expectations, mansplained live on stage and immediately… pic.twitter.com/K3rLQRT37s — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) February 26, 2026

“The reality is an act like the SAVE Act is very likely more aimed at voter suppression and at keeping key demographics that the Republican Party does not want voting to not show out and vote,” the young man said.

When Cain pushed him to identify the “key demographics” he was talking about, the man showed his hand.

“I think, very often, minority demographics,” he said.

The black woman seated next to him, identified by a Fox chyron as a Republican, immediately jumped in.

“That’s not true,” she said.

Cain asked the woman if she had ID and proof she’s a citizen.

“Yeah,” she said. “And if I need a copy of my birth certificate, it’s just a matter of going online or going up to the department and asking for it. And showing my information to get it.

“To say that it would negatively affect a minority group because they’re somehow not educated enough to get these documents is completely outrageous.”

“Outrageous” is exactly the word. Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who brand the SAVE Act “Jim Crow 2.0” are pretending the United States of 2026 is basically the post-Civil War South with better roads and air conditioning.

And too many white Democratic voters — like this Fox News panelist — fall right in line because of the tacit racism inherent in the party.

But voter ID is overwhelmingly popular among Americans of all races — including more than 75 percent of blacks, according to CNN’s Harry Enten.

Americans agree with Nicki Minaj when it comes to voter id. 83% of favor photo voter id to vote per Pew. This includes 70%+ of Democrats and Republicans, as well as 75%+ of Americans across races…. White, Black, and Latino. It’s not controversial. pic.twitter.com/9Kocw85Uh8 — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) February 3, 2026

So, what’s really behind the Democrats’ opposition?

Kids like the Democrat on the panel have been fed liberal pablum their whole lives. Whatever “minorities” he’s run across in his life so far have probably been fed the same. They might really believe this claptrap.

But pros like Schumer know better — they have their own reasons for opposing truly secure elections.

As Trump put it in his State of the Union address on Tuesday:

“And the reason they don’t want to do it, why would anybody not want voter ID?” he asked.

“One reason, because they want to cheat. There’s only one reason. They make up all excuses. They say it’s racist. They come up with things. You almost say what imagination they have. They want to cheat, they have cheated, and their policy is so bad that the only way they can get elected is to cheat.”

It’s not racist to demand that only Americans vote in American elections. It’s not racist to require Americans to present identificiation to vote in an age where presenting identification is necessary for everything from buying a beer to boarding an airplane to shoveling snow for New York’s city government.

What is racist is Democratic posturing that black Americans are somehow too ignorant to achieve what everybody else can do with ease.

And Wednesday night’s “Will Cain Show” discussion made that picture perfectly clear.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.