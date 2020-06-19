President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to skewer the media riled not only CNN but also Twitter, which slapped a “manipulated media” label on a tweet in which Trump mocked the network.

The video that made Twitter flutter is a take-off on a 2019 viral Facebook video of a black toddler and a white toddler running to greet each other in New York City. After they exchanged hugs, they scampered down the street.

As retold for satirical purposes by the president, the video begins with the second half of the original video coming first, showing the black toddler running down the street ahead of the white one.

The video then includes a fake CNN graphic that reads, “Terrified toddler runs from racist baby.”

It then adds a graphic saying what the video assumes would be CNN’s slant on the story. “Racist baby probably a Trump voter,” it says.

The video shows what actually happened, and then, in stark white letters against a black background, gets to the point.

“AMERICA IS NOT THE PROBLEM,” the screen says. “FAKE NEWS IS.”

As if that was not enough, there was one more rhetorical elbow to throw.

“IF YOU SEE SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING,” the video proclaims. “ONLY YOU CAN PREVENT FAKE NEWS DUMPSTER FIRES.”

The video was credited to meme creator Carpe Donktum, who has produced other videos supporting Trump.

CNN scolded the president in its tweeted response.

“CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better,” the network said.

CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better. https://t.co/T1nBtejZta — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 19, 2020

Some on Twitter called out CNN and Twitter.

Remember when you exploited innocent Covington Catholic children and got sued to high heaven? 🤣 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) June 19, 2020

Remember these innocent children? Remind me who settled a lawsuit with them? pic.twitter.com/JAJ5NIjVr9 — Serotonin’s Gone (@SerotoninsGone) June 19, 2020

This hilarious part of Twitter labeling this manipulated media is that it’s really an admission that this is a headline that could be confused with a real CNN headline because CNN is so insane. 😂 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 19, 2020

In explaining the “manipulated media” label, Twitter said that “the president shared a version of the video which many journalists confirmed was edited and doctored with a fake CNN chyron.”

Trump followed up that video with another one showing how the liberal media take an incident and spin it into something it never was.

The video accuses the media of spreading fake news based on social media reports misconstruing what happened when a white Trump supporter chased after an Uber driver after helping push his car out of snow.

The second video features CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta speaking to the camera.

Underneath Acosta is a fake CNN graphic that reads, “Trumps Fault? White Man in MAGA Hat Attacks Black Uber Driver.”

As of Friday morning, the second Trump video had not been slapped with a “manipulated media” label by Twitter.

