Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Watch: BLM Agitators Harass Young Cheerleaders, Accuse Girls of 'White Privilege'

By Jack Cowhick
Published March 9, 2021 at 7:48am
Mewe Share P Share

This is downright disgusting.

In a Facebook livestream Saturday, Black Lives Matter protesters in Louisville were seen harassing young cheerleaders who were headed to a competition at the Kentucky International Convention Center, according to WDRB-TV.

One protester, Carmen M. Jones, continued to tell the cheerleaders to “do something black today with your white privilege besides cheer.”

TRENDING: McConnell Out? Insiders Drop Bomb, May Not Finish Out Term: Report

Jones continued, “The reason why you get to be here in these pretty gorgeous little outfits with your gorgeous hair and your gorgeous bows is because of your white privilege. Breonna [Taylor] is dead. Black mothers are burying their babies while white mothers send their daughters to cheer competitions.”

Taylor was a 26-year-old black woman who was killed on March 13, 2020, when Louisville police officers executed a warrant on her apartment during a narcotics investigation.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Jones also told a woman with another group of cheerleaders to “make sure your kids aren’t somebody my kids are gonna have to beat up.”

Do you think the BLM protesters were out of line?

She defended the statement in an interview with WDRB, saying, “Yes, I did tell them don’t be somebody that my child is going to have to fight. Because right now I’m fighting the grandchildren, the great-grandchildren of people’s ancestors who didn’t do right.”

“Breonna Taylor will never be able to have a child to be able to take to a cheer competition,” Jones said. “If black kids are children enough and child enough and mature enough to go through the things that we go through as children, then their children are children enough, child enough and mature enough to learn about their privilege.”

A father of one of the cheerleaders told WDRB that his daughter “cried for about an hour” following the encounter.

The father, who only gave his first name, Rob, said, “If there’s a problem within life, you keep it between adults. You don’t take kids and add them into the problems. It had nothing to do with them. Even if you have something that you’re passionate about. That wasn’t the way to go about it.”

RELATED: YouTube Chess Star Punished for 'Harmful and Dangerous' Content After Talking About White and Black Game Pieces

Many Twitter users agreed.

The pure hatred, especially against young cheerleaders, is sickening.

Frankly, Rob is right. Children do not deserve to be involved in heated, racially charged debates like the one Jones promoted here.

Her statement that her children might beat up children like the cheerleaders she confronted is disgusting. Children, no matter their race, color or creed, should not face that kind of treatment.

Jones herself seemingly hates the idea that her children would have to grow up with such hatred, but she decided to push it onto others rather than trying to fix it. This isn’t right.

Harassing children certainly won’t help bridge any racial divides. Instead, we ought to work toward creating a climate for all children without hate and prejudice.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Cowhick
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.







Burger King Slammed After 'Women's Day' Push for More Female Chefs Goes Hilariously Wrong
Watch: BLM Agitators Harass Young Cheerleaders, Accuse Girls of 'White Privilege'
12 States Sue Biden Over Climate Executive Order: Undermining State Sovereignty, Tearing at Fabric of Liberty
Flashback: 1 Year Ago Fauci Said ‘People Should Not Be Walking Around with Masks’
NY Dem Leader Says 3 Accusers Aren't Enough for Cuomo to Resign - 4 Would Do It
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×