Watch: BLM Agitators Harass Young Cheerleaders, Accuse Girls of 'White Privilege'

This is downright disgusting.

In a Facebook livestream Saturday, Black Lives Matter protesters in Louisville were seen harassing young cheerleaders who were headed to a competition at the Kentucky International Convention Center, according to WDRB-TV.

Black Lives Matter activists harass a group of young children in Louisville by mocking them for their “White privilege” pic.twitter.com/DAX8ASzkbq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 7, 2021

One protester, Carmen M. Jones, continued to tell the cheerleaders to “do something black today with your white privilege besides cheer.”

Jones continued, “The reason why you get to be here in these pretty gorgeous little outfits with your gorgeous hair and your gorgeous bows is because of your white privilege. Breonna [Taylor] is dead. Black mothers are burying their babies while white mothers send their daughters to cheer competitions.”

Taylor was a 26-year-old black woman who was killed on March 13, 2020, when Louisville police officers executed a warrant on her apartment during a narcotics investigation.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Jones also told a woman with another group of cheerleaders to “make sure your kids aren’t somebody my kids are gonna have to beat up.”

She defended the statement in an interview with WDRB, saying, “Yes, I did tell them don’t be somebody that my child is going to have to fight. Because right now I’m fighting the grandchildren, the great-grandchildren of people’s ancestors who didn’t do right.”

“Breonna Taylor will never be able to have a child to be able to take to a cheer competition,” Jones said. “If black kids are children enough and child enough and mature enough to go through the things that we go through as children, then their children are children enough, child enough and mature enough to learn about their privilege.”

A father of one of the cheerleaders told WDRB that his daughter “cried for about an hour” following the encounter.

The father, who only gave his first name, Rob, said, “If there’s a problem within life, you keep it between adults. You don’t take kids and add them into the problems. It had nothing to do with them. Even if you have something that you’re passionate about. That wasn’t the way to go about it.”

Many Twitter users agreed.

I support the movement but to go directly after little children just because of the color of the skin is pathetic — Med (@scout_med) March 7, 2021

These “protesters” demand equality&justice but yet ACT in a way that’s not acceptable for anyone.Those families&children that were targeted did NOTHING to deserve what was unleashed on them.Turn the tables&ask how is this just or equal? Behave in a manner that commands respect — Rhonda Dentinger (@RhondaDentinger) March 9, 2021

noting says fighting against racism like bullying innocent children for the color of their skin — ᴅᴀɴᴜʟᴛɪᴍᴀx (@YtUltimax) March 7, 2021

The pure hatred, especially against young cheerleaders, is sickening.

Frankly, Rob is right. Children do not deserve to be involved in heated, racially charged debates like the one Jones promoted here.

Her statement that her children might beat up children like the cheerleaders she confronted is disgusting. Children, no matter their race, color or creed, should not face that kind of treatment.

Jones herself seemingly hates the idea that her children would have to grow up with such hatred, but she decided to push it onto others rather than trying to fix it. This isn’t right.

Harassing children certainly won’t help bridge any racial divides. Instead, we ought to work toward creating a climate for all children without hate and prejudice.

