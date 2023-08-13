Share
Watch: Blue-Haired Punk Gets Rude Awakening From Police After Attacking DeSantis Supporter

 By Richard Moorhead  August 13, 2023 at 7:31am
One of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign appearances in Iowa descended into chaos when a blue-haired agitator engaged in a fight with the crowd in attendance on Friday.

DeSantis was speaking at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

WARNING: The following contains language some readers may find offensive

Heavy Law Enforcement Presence Where Russian Fighter Spiraled Into Crash Over US

The woman — clad in a “b****es get stuff done” t-shirt — threw punches at one individual in a video of the scuffle.

A member of the Iowa State Patrol began to advise the blue-haired protester in the video — seemingly urging her to refrain from disorderly conduct.

The account that shared the video indicated that some protesters were moved to the back of the crowd by law enforcement.

Another video shared by a leader of Students for DeSantis indicated that the event had been picketed by protesters in its caption.

A group of protesters wearing the same profane shirts protested with bullhorns directly outside of DeSantis’ campaign bus in one earlier video.

Vivek Ramaswamy Goes Viral After He's Filmed Rapping at the Iowa State Fair

The agitators urged DeSantis to “go back to Florida” as he engaged with fair attendees in the area.

“Go back to Florida!” one protester shouted at the Republican presidential candidate.

The conservative governor ignored the agitators, instead focused on introducing himself to potential voters in the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus.

Reynolds also spoke with DeSantis during the retail campaigning.

DeSantis touted his coronavirus policies and his vision for the country in his speech event with Reynolds, according to the Des Moines Register.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




