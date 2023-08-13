One of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign appearances in Iowa descended into chaos when a blue-haired agitator engaged in a fight with the crowd in attendance on Friday.

DeSantis was speaking at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

WARNING: The following contains language some readers may find offensive

Getting rowdy at the DeSantis chat with Kim Reynolds. This happened a few minutes ago, another skirmish happened and law enforcement removed some to the back of the event pic.twitter.com/MCPFFVGfkk — Iowa Starting Line (@IAStartingLine) August 12, 2023

The woman — clad in a “b****es get stuff done” t-shirt — threw punches at one individual in a video of the scuffle.

A member of the Iowa State Patrol began to advise the blue-haired protester in the video — seemingly urging her to refrain from disorderly conduct.

The account that shared the video indicated that some protesters were moved to the back of the crowd by law enforcement.

Another video shared by a leader of Students for DeSantis indicated that the event had been picketed by protesters in its caption.

DESANTIS EVENT IS PACKED.

Iowans showed up to hear the future president speak. (Protestors too 🫢)

📍Iowa State Fair pic.twitter.com/gDKjWCc65i — Marcel Teloma (@marcelteloma) August 12, 2023

A group of protesters wearing the same profane shirts protested with bullhorns directly outside of DeSantis’ campaign bus in one earlier video.

An altercation ensues as a woman shouts, “Go back to Florida, pudding fingers!” during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-FL) Iowa bus tour on the presidential campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/c4GgybfFCq — The Recount (@therecount) August 11, 2023

The agitators urged DeSantis to “go back to Florida” as he engaged with fair attendees in the area.

“Go back to Florida!” one protester shouted at the Republican presidential candidate.

The conservative governor ignored the agitators, instead focused on introducing himself to potential voters in the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus.

Bit of a skirmish at DeSantis’ first stop of the day in Iowa. Two protesters here are drowning out his remarks shouting “pudding fingers” and someone supporting him is trying to get them to stop. pic.twitter.com/xEtmd2M3c9 — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) August 11, 2023

Reynolds also spoke with DeSantis during the retail campaigning.

DeSantis touted his coronavirus policies and his vision for the country in his speech event with Reynolds, according to the Des Moines Register.

