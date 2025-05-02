Watch for Yourself: Bodycam of 'Maryland Man's' Suspected Human Trafficking Stop Finally Released

Every day, the Democrats’ sham sob story about illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia as a sympathetic “Maryland man” gets shot to pieces, as troubling new details emerge about his criminal background.

In the latest truth bomb, a disturbing video from a 2022 traffic stop confirms that in addition to sneaking across the border illegally, alleged wife-beater Garcia was a human smuggler.

As a reminder, Garcia is a citizen of El Salvador who invaded the United States in 2011 by illegally crossing the border. He was deported last month, igniting left-wing hysteria.

In 2019, a Maryland Police Gang Unit verified that Garcia was an MS-13 gangster.

On Thursday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol released body camera footage of a 2022 encounter with Garcia, during which state troopers concluded the MS-13 gangster was trafficking people for cash.

The video showed Garcia after he was pulled over for speeding. The police searched the car and found there were eight people squeezed into the vehicle. None of them had any luggage.

After talking to Garcia, the officers concluded that he was trafficking migrants. He was also driving with an invalid license.

“He’s hauling these people for money,” one state trooper said to his colleague.

The troopers noted that Garcia had put an extra row of seats in his car to squeeze in more people than the vehicle was designed to accommodate.

“So he’s getting paid to haul these people, probably to Maryland,” one of the officers said.

“They don’t have any luggage. [Garcia’s] got $1,400 cash in his pocket in an envelope,” he noted.

BREAKING: We just got our hands on the bodycam footage of the “Maryland dad.” Kilmar Abrego Garcia was a suspect in a human trafficking operation in 2022. WATCH WHAT HAPPENED… pic.twitter.com/Cot5ZHTUGz — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) May 2, 2025

8 people in the car. No luggage. No IDs. No proof of insurance. Vehicle belongs to a convicted human trafficker. Passenger stares straight ahead like a deer in the headlights. This looks exactly like the hundreds of @TxDPS human smuggling videos we’ve covered in recent years. ICE… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 2, 2025

On Thursday evening, Fox News host Jesse Watters aired the bodycam footage on his show.

A source told Watters one of the troopers made a call to “Joe Biden’s FBI, which advised police not to detain Kilmar at that time.”

Watters added: “That source also tells us highway patrol called Biden’s ICE — and they never showed up.”

According to Fox News, “when state troopers entered Abrego-Garcia’s name into the National Crime Information Center, a warning appeared that showed he was suspected of being a gang member or terrorist.”

Like many Americans, Watters was disgusted by the willful negligence and cavalier indifference the Biden administration showed toward a suspected human trafficker.

For reference, human trafficking is a felony.

“Biden’s guy had an MS-13 gangster, suspected human smuggler, and wife-beater released into the country,” Watters said. “God knows what he did and was never caught for before Trump deported him.”

Since his deportation last month, Democrats have rallied behind Kilmar Abrego Garcia, arguing that he should be returned to the United States because he was deported due to a clerical error.

BREAKING: HERE WE GO AGAIN 2020 2025 Black Lives Matter Illegal Alien Lives Matter George Floyd Kilmar Abrego Garcia Career Criminal MS-13 Gang Member pic.twitter.com/C6fBkOxZrn — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) April 16, 2025

Left-wing foghorns make this farcical argument while ignoring that Garcia is a foreign national who committed a felony by illegally entering the United States in 2011.

Since then, two judges have found that Garcia was a member of MS-13, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

“Intelligence reports found that he was involved in human trafficking,” DHS wrote.

On the basis of these facts alone, Garcia was rightfully deported and should never be allowed back on U.S. soil. Indeed, his permanent removal from this country enhances public safety and national security.

