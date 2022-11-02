Watch: Border Patrol Takes Stand Against Invaders Attempting to Rush Border: 'Agents Responded'

United States Border Patrol agents stood their ground on Monday against a mob of migrants who attempted to storm into the country across the Rio Grande in El Paso, Texas.

The agents resorted to firing non-lethal projectiles at the mob after one of the migrants attacked a Border Patrol agent with a flagpole.

The mob retreated from what the Border Patrol spokesman Landon Hutchens referred to as a “less-lethal pepperball launching system,” according to the El Paso Times.

“One of the protesters assaulted an agent with a flag pole,” Hutchens told the Times by email. “A second subject threw a rock causing injury to an agent at which time agents responded by initiating crowd control measures.”

The El Paso Times videoed the altercation between Border Patrol agents and the invaders, one of them carrying a large Venezuelan flag and appearing to menace the agents with it. A Honduran flag is stuck in the ground on the riverbank.

The migrants were part of a larger mass from Venezuela that has been stopped from crossing into the U.S. because of an agreement between Mexico and the Biden administration.

Under the terms of the agreement, announced last month, Mexico has acceded to taking in Venezuelans who have been expelled from the United States per the health authority of Title 42. That policy was put into place by the Trump administration as a measure against the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, in exchange for Mexico accepting Venezuelans, the Biden administration — which has sought to undo the Title 42 restrictions — has promised 65,000 work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans and Haitians, according to the Times.

The Biden administration has further agreed to process 24,000 Venezuelans who arrive by air, which disqualifies those arriving trying to cross into El Paso from Juarez, Mexico, like those in the video.

The result has been that those Venezuelans who have been expelled have joined fresh arrivals in forming a massive tent city on the Mexican side of the river, according to the New York Post.

The task of the Border Patrol agents in maintaining secure boundaries between the two countries seems at odds with the official policy of the government under President Biden.

Indeed, the men and women of the Border Patrol have already learned that Biden is willing to betray them for sake of scoring political points with leftists.

That is underscored by an evident lack of urgency on the part of the Department of Homeland Security when it comes to the illegal alien invasion. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas certainly seems unconcerned that millions of “migrants” are set to overwhelm America’s borders once the Title 42 restrictions are lifted.

And as for Chris Magnus, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner, he is apparently asleep — literally — during the very moment he is most called to fulfill his job.

Earlier this year U.S. House Republicans sent a letter to Mayorkas, telling him that his failures to act on the border “have willingly endangered American citizens, undermined the rule of law and our nation’s sovereignty.” The Republicans who dispatched the letter further questioned whether Mayorkas is fit for the office he holds.

The president of the United States is charged by the Constitution to protect and defend the country and its borders. The American people look to the president to maintain the country’s sovereignty and sense of identity. So it is that the president is beholden to citizens first and foremost.

If a president and an administration fail to do this, it is a grave matter.

It would be bad enough if it came about because of simple incompetence. How much worse, then, when it comes about by deliberate inaction?

Many would consider that an act of betrayal, on the part of the holder of the highest office in government.

And they’d be right.

