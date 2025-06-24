Share
Commentary

Watch: 'Brave' News Anchor Corrects Woke Teleprompter Script During Live Broadcast

 By Michael Schwarz  June 24, 2025 at 4:45am
Share

You know you live in Orwellian times when you seriously wonder if truth-tellers might lose their jobs or suffer arrest.

Either way, truth remains the only antidote to woke tyranny.

In a clip posted Sunday to the social media platform X, BBC presenter Martine Croxall made one of the most defiant and memorable anti-woke gestures in recent memory when, live on-air, she changed the woke teleprompter script from “pregnant people” to “women.”

Croxall’s courageous act occurred during a segment on heat-related fatalities in the United Kingdom.

“London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has released research which says that nearly 600 heat-related deaths are expected in the UK,” Croxall said.

In other words, it began like any other news segment.

When Croxall read what came next on the teleprompter, however, she could not help herself.

Malcolm Mistry,” she continued, “who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people — women — and those with preexisting health conditions need to take precautions.”

Do you watch mainstream media news?

The word “priceless” does not begin to describe the look on Croxall’s face when she corrected “pregnant people” to “women.”

Indeed, one might best characterize that look as an eye-roll that combined exasperation with mockery.

“Takes a brave, brave lady to do this at the BBC,” one X user wrote.

Meanwhile, “Harry Potter” author and prominent women’s advocate J.K. Rowling approved of Croxall’s subversive act.

Related:
They Never Learn: Teachers Union Official Brags That The Schools Own Your Children

“I have a new favourite BBC presenter,” Rowling wrote on X.

As one would expect, Croxall’s popularity on social media surged over the weekend.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has chosen to follow me today for whatever reason. It’s been quite a ride…,” she wrote on X.

Of course, in the modern Orwellian world, particularly in Europe, state power enforces wokeness. People lose careers and even freedom for bucking woke narratives.

Thus, X users, including Rowling, had cause for concern when they commented on Croxall’s post.

In sum, Croxall’s common-sense correction, coupled with her simple-yet-memorable eye roll, reflected the exact kind of bravery required to topple the woke tyrants.

After all, if you lose a job (or worse) for refusing to say “pregnant people,” were you ever anything but a slave to an Orwellian regime?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




ICE Arrests Numerous Iranians in Post-Bombing Crackdown
Watch: Pam Bondi's Calm Jab Causes Purple-Haired Dem Rep to Completely Lose It During Hearing
Watch: 'Brave' News Anchor Corrects Woke Teleprompter Script During Live Broadcast
Christian PGA Tour Golfer Loses by 1 Shot After Calling a Penalty on Himself That No One Else Could Have Seen
Gunman Fires on Church, Gets Nailed by Church Member in Truck, Then Finished Off by Armed Parishioners
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation