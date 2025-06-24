Watch: 'Brave' News Anchor Corrects Woke Teleprompter Script During Live Broadcast

You know you live in Orwellian times when you seriously wonder if truth-tellers might lose their jobs or suffer arrest.

Either way, truth remains the only antidote to woke tyranny.

In a clip posted Sunday to the social media platform X, BBC presenter Martine Croxall made one of the most defiant and memorable anti-woke gestures in recent memory when, live on-air, she changed the woke teleprompter script from “pregnant people” to “women.”

Croxall’s courageous act occurred during a segment on heat-related fatalities in the United Kingdom.

“London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine has released research which says that nearly 600 heat-related deaths are expected in the UK,” Croxall said.

In other words, it began like any other news segment.

When Croxall read what came next on the teleprompter, however, she could not help herself.

“Malcolm Mistry,” she continued, “who was involved in the research, says that the aged, pregnant people — women — and those with preexisting health conditions need to take precautions.”

The word “priceless” does not begin to describe the look on Croxall’s face when she corrected “pregnant people” to “women.”

Indeed, one might best characterize that look as an eye-roll that combined exasperation with mockery.

“Takes a brave, brave lady to do this at the BBC,” one X user wrote.

BBC presenter reads “pregnant people” from the teleprompter and then corrects it to “women”. Takes a brave, brave lady to do this at the BBC. 😅 pic.twitter.com/TXsmO6RHbW — Hazel Appleyard (@HazelAppleyard_) June 22, 2025

Meanwhile, “Harry Potter” author and prominent women’s advocate J.K. Rowling approved of Croxall’s subversive act.

“I have a new favourite BBC presenter,” Rowling wrote on X.

I have a new favourite BBC presenter. https://t.co/l2gkThccty — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 22, 2025

As one would expect, Croxall’s popularity on social media surged over the weekend.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has chosen to follow me today for whatever reason. It’s been quite a ride…,” she wrote on X.

A huge thank you to everyone who has chosen to follow me today for whatever reason. It’s been quite a ride… pic.twitter.com/k3oUIajOyA — Martine Croxall (@MartineBBC) June 22, 2025

Of course, in the modern Orwellian world, particularly in Europe, state power enforces wokeness. People lose careers and even freedom for bucking woke narratives.

Thus, X users, including Rowling, had cause for concern when they commented on Croxall’s post.

You’d better not be in any trouble… — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 23, 2025

You are a hero. Is your job safe? — Rael Braverman (@raelbrav) June 22, 2025

It was a small gesture. No matter what people say, many of us still watch the BBC and desperately want it to represent us, but often despair.

We understand the pressure many presenters are under.

You took a stand, we saw you, we thank you.

Take the compliment. — Marcus (@Marcus___007) June 22, 2025

In sum, Croxall’s common-sense correction, coupled with her simple-yet-memorable eye roll, reflected the exact kind of bravery required to topple the woke tyrants.

After all, if you lose a job (or worse) for refusing to say “pregnant people,” were you ever anything but a slave to an Orwellian regime?

