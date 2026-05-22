Watch: Brave Young Girls Tell Off Aggressive Teens Who Tried to Lie to Them About Abortion

What children lack in factual knowledge they often make up for in purity of heart and courageous, truth-seeking spirit.

No wonder our Lord told us to “become like children” if we hope to enter Heaven.

In a clip posted Thursday to the social media platform X by the anti-abortion group Abolitionists Rising, two brave young girls, ages 10 and 11, stood their ground when a pair of indoctrinated and miserable-looking 14-year-olds approached and began spouting lies about human life.

“Hey, don’t be influenced by these people,” a red-haired teenager said to the two children who, to that point, had apparently been talking to anti-abortion activists with a photo of a preborn baby.

“How ’bout you shut up?” a confident, brown-haired girl with her arms folded shot back.

Then, an Abolitionists Rising staffer chastised the red-haired teenager.

“Hey, we’re having a great conversation. It’s really rude to interrupt,” the woman said.

Exhibiting the know-it-all attitude too common in early teenage years, the red-haired girl shot back: “It’s really not.”

Meanwhile, one could almost see righteous indignation welling inside the confident brown-haired girl.

“Look,” she said pointing to something off screen, presumably a picture of a baby. “How do you look at that, and you say that’s okay?” [:08]

“Because that’s not a baby,” the red-haired girl replied.

If you listen closely, you can hear hesitation in the teenager’s voice. In fact, she briefly yet clearly paused after the word “not,” as if deep down she knew she had spoken falsely.

Of course, modern educators and other purveyors of secular culture teach girls like her to suppress what lies deep down. In place of their consciences, the teenagers have “learned” to supply jargon.

“Yeah it is,” the confident child replied. “It’s a living person!”

By that time, a dark-haired teenager had joined the group.

“I can promise you I’ve looked at the cells of babies. That’s not one,” the dark-haired teenager nonsensically insisted.

Then came the standard pro-abortion argument that the teenager had been brainwashed to spew.

“I’ve never had an abortion,” the dark-haired teenager continued, “but guess what? If I got raped, I would get an abortion.”

“No, no, no,” the confident, brown-haired young girl replied. “You would do adoption.”

Finally, a quiet, dark-haired child standing next to the brown-haired girl found her voice.

“My auntie got raped, and she didn’t abort her baby,” the dark-haired child said in a soft, almost angelic-sounding voice.

What could the teenagers say to that? If they wished to remain defiant, as many teenagers do, they had only one option.

At that point, the woman with Abolitionists Rising asked the teenagers’ ages. They both said 14. By then, the dark-haired child had revealed that she and the brown-haired girl were 10 and 11.

Teaching them lies pic.twitter.com/ET3Cl9eIXu — Abolitionists Rising 🌳🪓 (@AbolitionRising) May 21, 2026

According to the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus taught that “unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” Calling a child to him, the Lord said “whoever humbles himself like this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

Clearly, Jesus meant to preach humility as a mark of salvation.

Still, He did not use a humble adult as an exemplar, nor did He say “become like this particular child.” He said “become like children.”

That broader term implies that children possess a special kind of humility and dependence that adults must emulate.

Of what does that special humility consist?

Well, for instance, it involves looking at a preborn baby, listening to your conscience, and courageously exclaiming “it’s a living person!”

Conversely, the sin of pride involves suppressing one’s conscience and declaring — even hesitatingly and without the false conviction of a fully brainwashed adult — “that’s not a baby.”

In short, let us thank God for the two brave children. But let us also pray for the two 14-year-olds whose minds and souls have gone astray.

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