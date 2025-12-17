Watch: Brawl Erupts in Mexico City Congress as Female Lawmakers Push, Slap, Yank Hair

Democracy, Mexican style, was a spicy affair Monday, as pushing, shoving, and hair-pulling took place.

The business at hand before Mexico’s Congress was reforming Mexico City’s transparency oversight agency.

As a viral video of the action began, legislators of the right-leaning National Action Party (PAN), had the podium, according to Fox News.

Members of the left-leaning Moreno Party, which controls Mexico, tried to oust them, leading to the hair-raising incident.







Everyone agreed the incident was deplorable and that the other party should shoulder the blame.

“We took the podium peacefully, without touching anyone, and the decision made by the majority legislative group and its allies was to try and regain control of the board through violence,” Andres Atayde, a PAN aide, said afterward.

WATCH: Chaos erupts in Mexico City Congress as lawmakers pull hair and brawl pic.twitter.com/ABxe7tk5JX — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) December 15, 2025

“Not only is it vulgar, not only is it aggressive, but it is lamentable that this is the majority governing party for this city,” PAN lawmaker Daniela Alvarez said.

PAN legislators left the chamber after the incident.

Their exit allowed debate to continue without them.

“What worries us a lot is how the opposition is systematically resorting to violence instead of arguments, in the absence of being able to debate,” Morena representative Paulo Garcia said.

🔴| Y aquí otro ángulo del momento en el que las diputadas se agarran del cabello en plena discusión. Pena ajena en el @Congreso_CdMex… Aquí en plena acción las diputadas @RosarioMorales_ y @ClaudiaPerezmx pic.twitter.com/ZYA6yP45RR — Alfredo González (@alfredolez) December 15, 2025

The incident was not the first time decorum was wounded in Mexico’s legislature.

In August, a Mexican Senate debate over whether Mexico should allow American military intervention to hunt down members of drug cartels devolved into pushing and shoving.

NEW: Senators in Mexico engage in fistfight after heated debate over U.S. military intervention against drug cartels – CBS pic.twitter.com/0pcYlN5etb — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 28, 2025

Video posted to X showed Alejandro Moreno, a leader of the opposition PRI party, taking on Senate president Gerardo Fernandez Norona, of the ruling Morena party, for not being allowed to speak.

Moreno slapped Norona and shoved another man to the ground as he raved at his adversary.

