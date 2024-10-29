Watch: All Hell Breaks Loose on CNN After Conservative's Response to Pro-Palestinian Panelist

A conservative commentator was removed following a heated panel discussion segment on CNN Monday night after telling a pro-Palestinian panelist that he hoped his pager did not go off.

Sparks flew on CNN’s “News Night,” hosted by Abby Phillip between Ryan Girdusky, founder of the 1776 Project political action committee, and Mehdi Hasan, a Muslim progressive commentator over the topic of Republican Donald Trump’s Sunday Madison Square Garden rally.

Democrats, including presidential nominee Kamala Harris, have been seeking to label Trump and his followers fascists and said the Madison Square Garden event should be linked to a Nazi rally held there in 1939.

Democrats Bill Clinton and John F. Kennedy have also participated in campaign events at the venue in years past, The New York Times reported.

Hasan said Monday regarding Trump’s rally, “My problem is, I get it, nobody wants to be called Nazis. It’s very inflammatory.”

“If you don’t want to be called Nazis, stop doing –” Hasan said before, the conversation derailed a bit, according to the CNN transcript.

Girdusky to Hasan: I hope your beeper doesn’t go off pic.twitter.com/YmHhYnkDZ3 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024

Girdusky responded, “You’re called an anti-Semite more than anyone at this table.”

“Yeah, by you,” Hasan fired back.

“Not by me. I never called you an anti-Semite,” Girdusky replied.

“I’m in support of the Palestinians, so I’m used to it,” Hasan said.

“Well, I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” Girdusky quipped.

In September, Reuters reported, based on unnamed sources, that Israel’s Mossad planted a small amount of explosives inside 5,000 Taiwanese-made pagers that had been ordered by Hezbollah, based in Lebanon.

“The operation was an unprecedented Hezbollah security breach that saw thousands of pagers detonate across Lebanon, killing nine people and wounding nearly 3,000 others, including the group’s fighters and Iran’s envoy to Beirut,” Reuters said.

Hasan reacted to Girdusky’s pager comment saying, “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?”

A back-and-forth followed during which Hasan denied being a Hamas supporter.

“Then I apologize,” Girdusky said in response.

Philip intervened saying, “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket. You know that.”

Meanwhile, Hasan commented, “Good job CNN. During the first block you’re saying the Muslim guy should be blown up.”

Following a commercial break, Philip came back on the air, saying Girdusky had been removed from the panel discussion. Hasan had also decided not to return.

Phillip: I want to apologize to Mehdi Hasan for what was said at this table. It was completely unacceptable when we get this discussion started, you’ll see that Ryan is not at the table… I want to apologize to the viewers at home pic.twitter.com/wyPaStHUex — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024

“I want to apologize to Mehdi Hasan for what was said at this table. It was completely unacceptable,” Phillip said. “When we get this discussion started, you’ll see that Ryan is not at the table. There was a line crossed there, and you’ll see that it was not acceptable to me.”

CNN also released a statement saying on Monday, “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air. We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore important issues and promote mutual understanding.

“But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network.”

Sharing @CNN’s statement and a quick message from me about what happened on tonight’s show. I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time. pic.twitter.com/O9l0Ftv5NZ — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) October 29, 2024

Monday night, Girdusky posted on X, “You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media. Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke.

“I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”

