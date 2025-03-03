Watch: Bret Baier Coolly Turns the Tables on 'Ex-Friend' Chuck Todd After Nasty Attack

Less than a month after announcing his departure from NBC News, Chuck Todd took a shot at Fox News journalists, particularly Brett Baier, that seemed to come out of nowhere.

Journalist Sam Stein was interviewing Todd in a clip posted to the former’s X account on Feb. 19. Stein asked Todd about the Associated Press, as the news organization had made headlines for being denied direct access to certain areas and events in the White House over its refusal to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of America.

“I’m not gonna say, I’m disappointed that [Fox News is] not standing up for the AP because I never expected them to stand up the AP, but I’m wondering if you’re disappointed, having stood up for Fox yourself?”

The question itself is odd given that Fox signed a letter along with other news outlets asking the White House to reinstate the AP.

Regardless, Todd gave his response.

Chuck Todd on Fox News: “I handed my credibility to a handful of journalists over there who have never reciprocated…” pic.twitter.com/ZYhl2v3axM — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 20, 2025

“I’ve given up,” Todd said.

“I’ve handed my credibility to a handful of journalists over there who’ve never reciprocated when times were tough,” he added. After some stuttering, Todd decided to chastise Bret Baier’s position at the network.

Do you watch Bret Baier on Fox News? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 65% (1301 Votes) No: 35% (693 Votes)

“We’ve seen the evolution of one of their larger news personalities go from trying really hard to follow in Brit Hume’s footsteps and suddenly looks more like Sean Hannity everyday.” Todd said in a clear reference to Baier, whose show “Special Report” was formerly hosted by Hume.

Todd went on to say that he was mistaken about Baier, who he thought valued journalism above all but “now just wants to have teatime with the president.”

In a clip from C-SPAN posted Thursday, Baier was asked about those comments from his “ex-friend” by Semafor Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith.

Baier said, “I don’t know what promoted Chuck to do that. I have an interview to do with the U.K. prime minister today. So, I don’t know what he’s doing.”

.@BretBaier responds to comments from @chucktodd: “I don’t know what promoted Chuck to do that. I have an interview to do with the U.K. Prime Minister today. So, I don’t know what he’s doing.” pic.twitter.com/t4gCYSF1T3 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 27, 2025

Responding to the “teatime” remark, Baier felt, “that any journalist would want to get in [President Donald Trump’s] mind of what’s next.”

After telling the audience how Fox stayed ahead of the curve on many breaking stories in recent years, he reminded Smith, “We’re the most watched.”

Baier has a lot to be proud of in contrast to Todd.

He handled the insult calmly and with dignity, while still getting in a well-aimed jab at a journalist who is now trying to remain relevant.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.