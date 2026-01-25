Watch: British Comedian Jimmy Carr Takes Down Woke Audience Member, Reminds Crowd of Woke's Satanic Origin

Jimmy Carr took down a loudmouth woke audience member during one of his stand-up routines, using the opportunity to dismantle communism for the evil it breeds.

Carr started his reply to the heckler by stating, “Capitalism is a terrible system, apart from all f***ing others.”

“Communism’s a great idea, wrong species,” he told the crowd.

“The thing about capitalism is that it kind of leans into what we are. We’re quite self-interested.”

The leftist in the audience asked Carr to define communism, which he did, taking the words straight for Karl Marx’s mouth. “From each according to their abilities, to each according to their needs.”

Carr went further, noting that such ideas cannot function in a society. “It just doesn’t scale. Everyone is a communist. All of your are communists with your family,” he said to the audience.

Warning: This video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

British comedian Jimmy Carr knocks it out of the park on Wokeness (American Marxism) pic.twitter.com/Y4OfAkmsqa — Josh Manning (@Josh_Manning) January 23, 2026

“If you’ve got kids, you’re a f***ing communist at home.

“As things get wider in your local community, you might be socialist. Try and help everyone out and then you get up to nation-state level and you, ‘Yeah, f*** those guys.’”

Carr then shifted his attention to the more contemporary adaption of Marxism — otherwise known as wokeness.

“Instead of trying to redistribute wealth, which is a perfectly reasonable thing to want to do, they want to redistribute status. And that is a recipe for f***ing madness.”

Although Carr is not entirely right — redistributing wealth has had disastrous consequences — his portrayal of wokeness shifts focus to the roots from which it grows: a deep-seated envy that biblical teachings warn is the essence of evil.

Genesis 3:5 reads, “For God knows that when you eat from it your eyes will be opened, and you will be like God, knowing good and evil.” Partaking of the forbidden fruit, an envious effort to obtain God’s knowledge, led to the fall of man.

This is the foundation of wokeness: envy and yearning for power that will only lead to destruction.

It’s unsurprising, with that insight in mind, that its adherents quite literally act demonically.

They attack the weak and wreak havoc on the innocent. They want to dismantle a system they feel hasn’t bestowed upon them power — power they don’t deserve in the first place. Recent examples include the completely deranged, nihilistic, and suicidal William Kelly, who harassed Christians worshipping on Sunday in St. Paul, Minnesota, later declaring he would die for his cause.

These aren’t Democrats or moderate liberals caught up in the torrent of contemporary politics, supporting a misguided cause they’ve been fooled into thinking is just.

These are idealogues who have lost all sense of purpose outside of their mission.

