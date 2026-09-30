Watch: Broncos Stars Team Up to Give 'All Glory to God' on Live TV After Wild Comeback Win

If you took in any professional football this weekend, hopefully you tuned into the Sunday Night Football tilt.

(Well, unless you’re a Los Angeles Rams fan.)

It was a very fun comeback win for the Denver Broncos, who trailed 16-0 at the half, before roaring back to snatch a 30-26 victory from the jaws of defeat.

But that’s not why you should’ve taken this game in.

No, this game was worth watching to see some standout Broncos players give all glory to God on their massive platforms.

NBC’s Melissa Stark spoke to Broncos quarterback Bo Nix and safety Talanoa Hufanga.

Nix helped finish the game with his solid late-game quarterbacking, while Hufanga made up for a slew of early mistakes with two critical interceptions down the stretch.

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Both men could’ve easily used their platforms to glorify themselves — but they didn’t.

You can watch the post-game interview for yourself below:

Stark asked about the final game-winning drive, which Nix described with terms like “we” — and also admitted the team got lucky with a few calls. When Stark turned to Hufanga about his two interceptions, the talented safety didn’t skip a beat.

“How were you in the right place at the right time?” Stark asked.

“Honestly man, all praise to God,” Hufanga said. “Just come out here, and believe in myself, believe in my teammates to be in the right spot, and all glory to God that I go out there to play and have some fun.”

Nix would echo his teammate shortly: “Like he said, all glory to God. He’s really good. He’s given us this platform. He’s given us this opportunity, and our job is just to make the most of it.”

As has been reported by plenty, including Fox News, many of the NFL’s top stars are proud Christians who do take every chance they get to glorify God.

That trend clearly has not skipped the Denver Broncos.

And good. We, as Christians, should be making the public praising of God trendy again.

Obviously, not every Christian will have the platform of a Bo Nix, but that’s not an excuse. If anything, it’s all the more reason to boldly praise God.

The Broncos next play Sunday, when the team travels to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. And if it involves another wild comeback win, you probably already know who at least two of Denver’s stars are going to praise.

And that should be an inspiration for the rest of us — even if you’re a Rams fan.

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