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Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Rockstar Energy Drink Toyota, Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford, Josh Berry, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford, Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Menards /FrogTape Ford, Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 Red Bull Chevrolet, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Xfinity Toyota, spin after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday in Talladega, Alabama.
Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Rockstar Energy Drink Toyota, Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford, Josh Berry, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford, Austin Cindric, driver of the #2 Menards /FrogTape Ford, Connor Zilisch, driver of the #88 Red Bull Chevrolet, and Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 Xfinity Toyota, spin after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500 at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday in Talladega, Alabama. (Sean Gardner / Getty Images)

Watch: Bubba Wallace Sparks NASCAR Mega-Crash That Sweeps Up the Majority of the Field

 By Michael Schwarz  April 27, 2026 at 3:29pm
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NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace triggered a major crash during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace led the field on Lap 115 when he appeared to lose control of his No. 23 Toyota Camry.

“Oh, and Wallace is in the wall after contact,” a race announcer said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

From there, only a handful of drivers escaped the ensuing pileup unscathed.

“They’re all wrecking,” another announcer said moments later. “This is the big one! That’s the whole field!”

As dozens of race cars skidded off the track, only four of the leaders continued onward. Another trailing vehicle managed to avoid the pileup.

“It’s a parking lot down here,” another voice on the broadcast observed.

Wallace — perhaps best known among non-racing fans for his woke politics and an infamous racism hoax involving a phony noose — appeared to acknowledge that the bump his vehicle received from fellow driver Ross Chastain caused the enormous crash.

“Got wrecked there, unfortunately,” Wallace said afterward, according to NASCAR. “Our Xfinity Toyota Camry was a little unstable getting pushed, but manageable. Maybe that hard of a hit was too much, and so unfortunately, we wiped out a bunch of cars. Got to debrief, figure out how to be better.”

Meanwhile, many X users characterized the crash as par for the course when it comes to Wallace.

Related:
Fan Video Catches Physical Confrontation Between Bubba Wallace and Aric Almirola After On-Track Incident

Some users even implied that broadcasters give Wallace special treatment.

Wallace and four other drivers failed to resume the race after the crash, according to ESPN.

Carson Hocevar, driver of the No. 77 car, led for 19 total laps and held on for victory.

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Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




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