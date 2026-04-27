Watch: Bubba Wallace Sparks NASCAR Mega-Crash That Sweeps Up the Majority of the Field

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace triggered a major crash during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace led the field on Lap 115 when he appeared to lose control of his No. 23 Toyota Camry.

“Oh, and Wallace is in the wall after contact,” a race announcer said in a clip posted to the social media platform X.

From there, only a handful of drivers escaped the ensuing pileup unscathed.

“They’re all wrecking,” another announcer said moments later. “This is the big one! That’s the whole field!”

As dozens of race cars skidded off the track, only four of the leaders continued onward. Another trailing vehicle managed to avoid the pileup.

“It’s a parking lot down here,” another voice on the broadcast observed.

THE (very) BIG ONE. Talladega is currently a parking lot. 👀 https://t.co/rOucy6A4kP pic.twitter.com/uvDIwrLGVl — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 26, 2026

Wallace — perhaps best known among non-racing fans for his woke politics and an infamous racism hoax involving a phony noose — appeared to acknowledge that the bump his vehicle received from fellow driver Ross Chastain caused the enormous crash.

“Got wrecked there, unfortunately,” Wallace said afterward, according to NASCAR. “Our Xfinity Toyota Camry was a little unstable getting pushed, but manageable. Maybe that hard of a hit was too much, and so unfortunately, we wiped out a bunch of cars. Got to debrief, figure out how to be better.”

Meanwhile, many X users characterized the crash as par for the course when it comes to Wallace.

ONCE AGAIN Wallace proves he’s in way over his head at this level! — Babe (@Babe19541954) April 26, 2026

Leave it to Bubba Wallace to wreck the entire field. He has no business being at the front anyways. Just the male version of Danica Patrick. — Joe Knows (@gatorsfan4lyf) April 26, 2026

Some users even implied that broadcasters give Wallace special treatment.

Joy, Harvick, and Clint blamed everyone but Bubba. 74 to go and Bubba is blocking three lanes that involves crashing every single car in the field. It’s not hard to see dudes talent runs out every time he gets behind the wheel. — Buccin’ Vol (@Fisherjw95) April 26, 2026

And you guys see this as the perfect time to rush to commercial? After showing commercials all day, and then you show us the same shot we saw live, NASCAR’s best day will be when Fox leaves nascar — Mark Rosetti (@Mrosetti7) April 26, 2026

Wallace and four other drivers failed to resume the race after the crash, according to ESPN.

Carson Hocevar, driver of the No. 77 car, led for 19 total laps and held on for victory.

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