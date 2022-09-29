Watch: With Bullets Heard Cracking, Cop Calmly Puts Down His Coffee and Lines Up 183-Yard Kill Shot

Amazing body-worn camera footage released by the Tacoma Police Department shows the eerie calm and laser focus of an officer as he arrived on the scene to an active gunfight and cooly dispatched an attacking assailant with a single rifle shot at 183 yards.

According to KIRO-TV, the assailant, Peter Tyler Collins, 40, engaged in a 16-minute shootout Aug. 28 with Tacoma Police after officers began to investigate a domestic assault call. Video from a Ring doorbell camera began with Collins yelling at police to stop following him as he entered his home.

According to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team video of the incident, Collins was armed with two rifles and two handguns and “a large amount of ammunition.”

Collins was then observed exiting his home to the rear.

As he approached a vehicle, a Tacoma Police officer, identified as Officer Jose Figueras by The Tacoma News Tribune, was heard yelling, “Let me see your hands, man. Do not get in the car, man.”

The suspect responded, “What?” and the officer repeated his command. “Do not get in the car.”

That’s when the shooting started. “Shots fired,” the officers shouted. “Shots fired! Shots fired!”

Officer Figueras and Officer Zachery Hobbs ran for cover behind nearby vehicles as Collins fired a hail of bullets at them.

“He has a long gun, get units here,” Figueras radioed. “I have no angle, I have no angle.”

Hobbs and Figueras returned fire at Collins, but were unable to hit him. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot.

“Okay, he reloaded,” an officer was heard shouting. “Are those shots coming from the outside?”

Reinforcements would come in the form of Officer Christopher Munn, who would end the fight with a single round from his service rifle, 183 yards away.

In the video, Munn is seen inside his vehicle, arriving on the scene, setting his coffee cup on the dashboard as he parked his patrol vehicle and stepped out into the active gunfight. As he arrived, Collins fired another volley toward him.

Munn circled to the rear of his vehicle and opened his duty bag to retrieve his rifle. He paused briefly and then emerged from cover behind the vehicle and sent a single shot 183 yards down range, striking Collins.

“Shots fired! Suspect’s down,” Munn is heard saying in a radio transmission moments later.

WARNING: The following videos contain graphic language that some viewers will find offensive, and graphic violence depicting a fatal officer-involved shooting. Viewer discretion is advised.







KIRO-TV reported that by the end of the shootout, Collins had fired 15 rounds at police and the officers had fired nine.

PCFIT wrote, “Mr. Collins sustained two gunshot wounds, one consistent with a shot fired by officers and one consistent with a self-inflicted shot.” Collins was declared dead at the scene after officers and fire personnel attempted to provide aid.

COMMENTS FROM THIS SHOOTING INSTRUCTOR — A Rifleman can reliably make a 187yd standing shot with iron sights or 1x optic. — The purpose of shooting is hitting.

— The purpose of hitting is stopping.

— The purpose of stopping is going home to your loved ones. X316…Bravo Zulu! pic.twitter.com/srH5lVVF2y — Kenneth W. Royce 🇺🇸 Boston T. Party (@KennethWRoyce1) September 29, 2022

According to The Tacoma News Tribune, “The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Collins died by homicide from a rifle wound to the chest. PCFIT did not disclose the location of the apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Asked for his commentary on the shooting, former police officer, SWAT team member and Navy veteran Cody Garrett told The Western Journal, “The fact that the officer was able to stay that calm while under fire and return a 183-yard shot with a red dot sight speaks volumes on his training. We probably shouldn’t defund the police.”

Garrett operates the popular YouTube Channel Donut Operator, focusing on educational, police-related content. Garrett said his full analysis of the shooting will be released to his channel soon.

