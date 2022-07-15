Share
Commentary

Watch: Burgess Owens Exposes Racist Remarks by Dems Directed at Justice Thomas

 By Samantha Chang  July 15, 2022 at 6:25am
Share

For decades, the left has frivolously weaponized the race card as a cudgel to silence and attack white conservatives and Republicans.

However, in recent years, there also has been a disturbing escalation in the left’s aggressive bullying of minorities who refuse to regurgitate the Democratic Party’s approved talking points.

A continuing target is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been vilified as a “white supremacist” after he and other justices overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

On Thursday, Republican Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah blasted the Democrats’ 40 years of offensive, racial rhetoric against Thomas while speaking at a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

“Having grown up in the Jim Crow South of segregation and the KKK, I am familiar with true racism, intolerance and hate, all due to the color of my skin,” Owens said.

Trending:
Watch: Dad Runs Into Biden on Bike Trail, Catches 'Live Sniffing' of Young Girl

“I see the same thing today in 2022, as the hard left, the so-called party of tolerance, who bang the drum of racism, inequality and inequity, do not practice what they preach.”



Owens said the leaked Supreme Court opinion reversing Roe ignited a renewed tsunami of violent threats and hateful attacks against Thomas.

“The leaked opinion and reversal of Roe v. Wade unleashed carefully planned attacks on pro-life organizations, violent protests, an assassination attempt at the home of a Supreme Court justice and his family, and a racially charged firestorm against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas,” the congressman said.

“But that is nothing new for Justice Thomas, who has been a target of the elitist left for 40 years. Instead of celebrating the second black American in our nation’s history [on our] highest court, they declared open season with vicious and racist attacks,” he added.

Owens noted that Thomas has been targeted by leftists “because he is a black man who dares to think differently than they would love for him to think.”

Related:
Top Dem Admits Brutal Truth Behind AOC's Effort to Impeach Clarence Thomas

The congressman then shared some of the disgusting comments recently directed at the justice.

“Samuel L. Jackson called Justice Thomas ‘Uncle Clarence’ and tweeted that a ban on interracial marriage is next,” he said, referring to the liberal black actor. For reference, Thomas is married to a white woman.

Owens continued: “Rep. Benny Thompson called Justice Thomas ‘Uncle Tom,’ citing his support for voter ID and opposition to affirmative action.”

The Mississippi Democrat — a vocal supporter of the race-baiting Black Lives Matter movement — went even further.

“[Thompson] stated that Justice Thomas ‘doesn’t like black people, he doesn’t like being black.’ I’m going to take a second to repeat that line: Justice Thomas ‘doesn’t like black people, he doesn’t like being black,'” Owens recounted.

Do you agree with Burgess Owens?

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also smeared Thomas in a profane rant last month, the congressman noted, while two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton trashed Thomas as “an angry person of grievance.”

That’s hilarious, considering Clinton has spent the past six years whining about losing the 2016 election to former President Donald Trump.

Owens pointed out that Democrats and their media minions have extended their racist abuse to other minorities.

“And it is not just Justice Thomas they attack,” Owens said. “CNN suggested that Congresswoman Mayra Flores was not the ‘real deal.’ They believe, and I quote, that she ‘holds views outside the Latino mainstream.'”

CNN’s bigoted criticism suggests that Latinos are monolithic and that people’s political views should be based on their skin color.

Owens added: “A guest of MSNBC host Joy Reid called Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears a ‘black mouth’ of white supremacy.”

He then noted that a newspaper cartoonist for the Salt Lake City Tribune analogized him to a Ku Klux Klan member.

“A white newspaper cartoonist … portrayed me as a white Klansman,” Owens said. “So typical of the condescending racism.”

The congressman contrasted the racist abuse cavalierly hurled at conservative minorities with the volcanic outrage Democrats and their media lapdogs feign when they disingenuously accuse Republicans of racism.

“If these attacks were aimed at Barack Obama, for example, it would be called out by this committee and the media for exactly what it is: pure racism,” Owens said.

He concluded by saying Thomas should be celebrated for helping to reverse Roe, which he compared to the pro-slavery Dred Scott decision of 1857.

“A black constitutionalist on the Supreme Court who stands with that decision should be revered, not ridiculed,” Owens said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in New York City.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer and financial editor based in New York City.




Watch: Burgess Owens Exposes Racist Remarks by Dems Directed at Justice Thomas
New Study Shows Electric Cars Have Much Lower Quality Than Gas-Powered Vehicles
Biden Gets Crazed Look in His Eyes as He Confronts Reporter: 'Read the Polls, Jack!'
Painful: Journalist Spends 30 Minutes Trying to Get Electric Car Charger to Work, Forced to Completely Give Up
Zelenskyy Says the West Owes Ukraine $750 Billion
See more...

Conversation