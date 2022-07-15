Watch: Burgess Owens Exposes Racist Remarks by Dems Directed at Justice Thomas

For decades, the left has frivolously weaponized the race card as a cudgel to silence and attack white conservatives and Republicans.

However, in recent years, there also has been a disturbing escalation in the left’s aggressive bullying of minorities who refuse to regurgitate the Democratic Party’s approved talking points.

A continuing target is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been vilified as a “white supremacist” after he and other justices overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

On Thursday, Republican Rep. Burgess Owens of Utah blasted the Democrats’ 40 years of offensive, racial rhetoric against Thomas while speaking at a House Judiciary Committee hearing.

“Having grown up in the Jim Crow South of segregation and the KKK, I am familiar with true racism, intolerance and hate, all due to the color of my skin,” Owens said.

“I see the same thing today in 2022, as the hard left, the so-called party of tolerance, who bang the drum of racism, inequality and inequity, do not practice what they preach.”







Owens said the leaked Supreme Court opinion reversing Roe ignited a renewed tsunami of violent threats and hateful attacks against Thomas.

“The leaked opinion and reversal of Roe v. Wade unleashed carefully planned attacks on pro-life organizations, violent protests, an assassination attempt at the home of a Supreme Court justice and his family, and a racially charged firestorm against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas,” the congressman said.

“But that is nothing new for Justice Thomas, who has been a target of the elitist left for 40 years. Instead of celebrating the second black American in our nation’s history [on our] highest court, they declared open season with vicious and racist attacks,” he added.

Democrats Send Death Threats Towards Clarence Thomas Following of Roe V. Wade Abortion Ruling — “I am going to Kill Clarence Thomas”https://t.co/KOyyLWuoKG — Idaho Tribune (@IdahoTribune) June 24, 2022

I always heard white liberals are the most racist. @IndieCat30 posted this and no ban from @Twitter. No mentioning of the other 4 white men and the 1 white female judge! @maddow @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/MSPMAvmOw1 — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) June 25, 2022

Owens noted that Thomas has been targeted by leftists “because he is a black man who dares to think differently than they would love for him to think.”

The congressman then shared some of the disgusting comments recently directed at the justice.

“Samuel L. Jackson called Justice Thomas ‘Uncle Clarence’ and tweeted that a ban on interracial marriage is next,” he said, referring to the liberal black actor. For reference, Thomas is married to a white woman.

How’s Uncle Clarence feeling about Overturning Loving v Virginia??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 25, 2022

Owens continued: “Rep. Benny Thompson called Justice Thomas ‘Uncle Tom,’ citing his support for voter ID and opposition to affirmative action.”

The Mississippi Democrat — a vocal supporter of the race-baiting Black Lives Matter movement — went even further.

“[Thompson] stated that Justice Thomas ‘doesn’t like black people, he doesn’t like being black.’ I’m going to take a second to repeat that line: Justice Thomas ‘doesn’t like black people, he doesn’t like being black,'” Owens recounted.

Do you agree with Burgess Owens? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 90% (536 Votes) No: 10% (59 Votes)

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot also smeared Thomas in a profane rant last month, the congressman noted, while two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton trashed Thomas as “an angry person of grievance.”

That’s hilarious, considering Clinton has spent the past six years whining about losing the 2016 election to former President Donald Trump.

Owens pointed out that Democrats and their media minions have extended their racist abuse to other minorities.

“And it is not just Justice Thomas they attack,” Owens said. “CNN suggested that Congresswoman Mayra Flores was not the ‘real deal.’ They believe, and I quote, that she ‘holds views outside the Latino mainstream.'”

CNN’s bigoted criticism suggests that Latinos are monolithic and that people’s political views should be based on their skin color.

As per CNN: I’m not the real deal Maybe I’m not the right type of taco 😅 pic.twitter.com/ORfN9BKtrb — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores2022) July 12, 2022

Owens added: “A guest of MSNBC host Joy Reid called Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears a ‘black mouth’ of white supremacy.”

He then noted that a newspaper cartoonist for the Salt Lake City Tribune analogized him to a Ku Klux Klan member.

“A white newspaper cartoonist … portrayed me as a white Klansman,” Owens said. “So typical of the condescending racism.”

The @sltrib and @Patbagley compare me to the KKK, the radical hate group that terrorized me in my youth, because I am one of many sounding the alarm of the trauma being faced by women and children crossing the border. This is pathetic. #wokeracism pic.twitter.com/Tzcj4lPixL — Burgess Owens (@BurgessOwens) April 15, 2021

The congressman contrasted the racist abuse cavalierly hurled at conservative minorities with the volcanic outrage Democrats and their media lapdogs feign when they disingenuously accuse Republicans of racism.

“If these attacks were aimed at Barack Obama, for example, it would be called out by this committee and the media for exactly what it is: pure racism,” Owens said.

He concluded by saying Thomas should be celebrated for helping to reverse Roe, which he compared to the pro-slavery Dred Scott decision of 1857.

“A black constitutionalist on the Supreme Court who stands with that decision should be revered, not ridiculed,” Owens said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.