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The B-21 Raider is seen in a file photo dated Dec. 2, 2022, when the aircraft was unveiled during a ceremony at Northrop Grumman's Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California.
The B-21 Raider is seen in a file photo dated Dec. 2, 2022, when the aircraft was unveiled during a ceremony at Northrop Grumman's Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. The high-tech stealth bomber can carry nuclear and conventional weapons and is designed to be able to fly without a crew on board. (Frederic J. Brown - AFP / Getty Images)

Watch: Bystander Appears to Capture New B-21 Raider Stealth Bomber Flying Low Over Wichita

 By Jack Davis  August 13, 2026 at 5:28pm
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Video taken Tuesday appears to show a rare glimpse of America’s latest Stealth weapon.

A video that appears to match past images of the B-21 Raider was taken near McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas, on Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

The image appears similar to photos the Air Force released in 2024.

The plane’s first test flight was in 2023, Military.com reported.

The B-21 bomber was developed to replace the B-1 and B-2 bombers, according to an Air Force news release.

Even without confirmation of the exact model, does this video inspire pride in the American military?

“The B-21 Raider will be a dual-capable penetrating strike stealth bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions,” the Air Force said in a fact sheet about the new plane.

“The B-21 will form the backbone of the future Air Force bomber force consisting of B-21s and B-52s. Designed to operate in tomorrow’s high-end threat environment, the B-21 will play a critical role in ensuring America’s enduring airpower capability,” the fact sheet said.

The Air Force has said that operational status is expected to be achieved “in the mid-2020s.”

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“Nuclear modernization is a top priority for the Department of Defense and the Air Force, and B-21 is key to that plan,” Randall Walden, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office director, said in the Air Force release.

“The built-in feature of open systems architecture on the B-21 makes the bomber effective as the threat environment evolves. This aircraft design approach sets the nation on the right path to ensuring America’s enduring airpower capability,” he said.

“The B-21 Raider will be a component of a larger family of systems for conventional Long Range Strike, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, electronic attack, communication and other capabilities. It will be nuclear capable and designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations,” according to the fact sheet.

The B-21 will fly with a bit of history in its name.

“The B-21 Raider is named in honor of the historic Doolittle Raiders, U.S. Army Air Force men who are known for their surprise attack against Japan during World War II on April 18, 1942, which forced the Japanese to recall combat forces for home defense, and boosted morale among Americans and U.S. allies abroad. The designation B-21 recognizes the Raider as the first bomber of the 21st century,” the fact sheet said.

The Air Force has estimated that each plane will cost about $639 million in 2019 dollars.

The Air Force plans to order 100 of the planes.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
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Topics of Expertise
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