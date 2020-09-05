SECTIONS
Watch: C-SPAN Caller Rips Into Brian Stelter on CNN Bias, He Responds with Accusation of 'Radicalization'

By Jack Davis
Published September 5, 2020 at 2:17pm
CNN’s Brian Stelter went on C-SPAN on Tuesday to hawk his new book. Instead, he became the prey for callers who lambasted CNN’s record.

Stelter joined C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” and was slammed by one caller who said that when it comes to lies, President Donald Trump can’t hold a candle to CNN.

“You guys always talk about how many times Trump has lied,” said Derek from Lakeland, Minnesota. “I’ve calculated that, I think, with your chyrons — I don’t know if there are any journalists left at CNN, but I know that, you know, if I were to estimate, about 300 different distortions or misinformation that we get out of CNN.

“And you have to watch them in the airport, which is harsh, but if you added all that up to 46 months, it comes out to be 300,000-plus distortions of truth.”

The caller then touched on the case of Nick Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student who was victimized by inaccurate and incomplete reporting and eventually settled a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit with CNN.

“This is how low you’ll go, is that you went out, and you made lies and you defamed a child and then you had to settle out of court to pay this child for distorting information about this young individual,” Derek said.

“So, I would say, you know, if anything that’s happening at CNN and anybody who buys your book, it’s really just one of those things that is dividing our nation,” he said.

“I don’t believe in dividing our nation. It hurts our great nation, and, so, CNN is really the enemy of the truth.”

The segment starts at the 21:37 mark in the video below:

Many agreed with the caller.

Stelter sought to blame Trump for media distrust.

Do you think CNN is unbiased?

“I’m grateful for the call, and I know that you’re not the only person that feels this way. There has been a process of radicalization that’s happened in this country, with media bashing that is absolutely unprecedented,” he said.

The “Reliable Sources” host then sought to characterize media bias as a relic of the past.

“You know, 20, 30 years ago, conservatives talked about media bias, and there were some really valid points to that critique,” he said. “It is absolutely true that lots of journalists are based in New York and Washington, they’re based in big cities, they have liberal leanings, and mainstream newsrooms are built to make sure that that bias doesn’t seep into the news coverage. And yet sometimes it does. I absolutely acknowledge that.

“I think it’s different to talk about things as if they’re enemies. No American is an enemy of another American. No news outlet is an enemy of America.”

Another caller ridiculed CNN for a chyron the network used last week talking about “mostly peaceful protests” in Kenosha, Wisconsin, while the video on the screen showed arson fires burning.

The caller, who mocked Stelter as “Humpty Dumpty,” said CNN was “not reliable” and Stelter was “a stooge.”

Stelter said the chyron was nothing more than a mistake.

“I don’t know who wrote it, probably a young producer who’s trying their best under deadline in a breaking news situation,” he said. “That kind of thing becomes easily criticized and probably not the right banner to put on the screen.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
