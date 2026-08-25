Watch: CA Influencer Showing Off Electric Car Accidentally Confirms Gas Is So Much Better - Cheaper, Faster, Lasts Longer

One California-based influencer showed her viewers a typical day at the charging station for her electric vehicle, proving that gas-powered vehicles are still the way to drive.

The influencer in question, who goes by Linda, filmed herself at a Costco and posted the footage to social media platform TikTok.

She showed viewers her Rivian’s battery life, saying it would take over an hour to get a full charge.

Linda went into Costco to shop, cutting back to the battery an hour later. It was not full, reading 94 percent, and the price tag for charging was $62.89.

The New York Post reported reactions by other drivers. “I just spent $50.00 for gas to get 512 miles… took less than 5 minutes to fill up,” one told her.

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A fellow electric driver issued a warning.

“I have an EV. To everyone: it’s not worth it. Range anxiety is real, public charging costs as much as gas, range plummets during winter, I could keep going.”

“I fantasize frequently of a tree falling on my car so I can get a gas car again.”

Linda and this user seem to be learning the truth.

Electric vehicles burst onto the scene as a novel, trendy manner of getting around, but are clearly inferior in many ways.

Imagine needing over an hour for a full tank of gas.

Who has that time during a busy workday?

Linda spent $62.89 to charge her battery.

Mechanic Base notes most cars can hold 12 to 16 gallons of fuel. According to AAA, the average gas price for Tuesday sits at $4.10. That means 12 gallons of gas at the national average will run a driver $49.20.

Of course, this is based on the average for the country.

States like Indiana have gas for $3.49. For 12 gallons, that’s $41.88, and for 16 gallons, it’s $55.84.

Not everyone hates electric vehicles, but stories like this show why they loathe them being pushed as a new, innovative means of transportation that we should all be forced to get behind.

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