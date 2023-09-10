Watch: Cackling Kamala Pulls an Elaine, Gets Roasted For Extremely Lame Dance Moves

Vice President Kamala Harris got roasted online for her “cringey” dance moves during a White House party commemorating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

A video clip circulated online showed Harris grooving to Q-Tip’s 1999 hit, “Vivrant Thing.”

Clad in hot pink slacks and a neon blouse reminiscent of the 90s, she danced in place with a nod and raised hands to the music, sporting her usual restrained smile.

While she tried to sing along, it was evident she only knew the lyrics to the chorus, appearing a bit lost. Over time, she found her groove with an uncomplicated dance routine, aimlessly swaying from one foot to the other, with one hand raised in the air.

Critics seized the opportunity to lampoon the vice president for what they considered unimpressive dance moves at the outdoor celebration, according to New York Post.

This isn’t the first time Harris’ dancing has made headlines and sparked online chatter.

🚨CRINGE ALERT: Kamala Harris Dances pic.twitter.com/Ax1GrTuKkX — Scott H. Fishman (@ScottFishman) September 10, 2023



In June, her awkward dance moves and hesitant laughter became the target of playful ridicule when she appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” during which the host told her, “I bet you’re fun at a gay bar,” as reported by Fox News.

Anthony Brian Logan, a political commentator, commented on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Kamala Harris with the granny moves at her 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop party.”

“Your daily dose of Kamala cringe,” posted conservative commentator Benny Johnson on the platform.

Some X users thought Harris was awkwardly channeling Elaine Benes, a fictional character from the popular sitcom “Seinfeld.”

See it for yourselves in the old YouTube clip below for comparison:

Another Twitter user simply said, “Cringe Alert: Kamala Haris dances,” while someone else referred to Harris as the “Cackle Shuffle,” alluding to Harris’s distinctive laugh.

Political strategist Joey Mannarino couldn’t help but inject politics into Kamala’s dancing, saying, “It’s mid-September and our country is burning down: inflation rages, an economic depression looms, illegal immigration tears us apart at the seams.”

“Joe Biden is somewhere sleeping and Kamala Harris is dancing to Q-Tip at a backyard party,” he added.

Critics online couldn’t resist poking fun at the dancing Democrat, highlighting the contrast between her enjoyment of a music-related party and the pressing issues the nation faces, such as the border crisis, inflation, and the aftermath of the devastating fires in Maui.

Some remarks included, “Dance Kamala as Hawaiians are still lamenting, baby!” and “Her dance moves are on a par with her skill level in dealing with our border crisis.”

