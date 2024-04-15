Former Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark crashed “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend and used the cameo as an opportunity to roast one of the show’s cast members.

The NCAA Division I all-time scoring leader had some jokes that left the show’s audience laughing at the expense of “Weekend Update” co-host Michael Che.

Clark not only made fun of the comedian, but also appeared comfortable while doing so.

The 22-year-old actually looked as calm on the comedy set as she did shooting threes from the logo as a member of the Hawkeyes during her historic March Madness run.

On “SNL,” Che opened a segment in which Clark was the surprise guest by telling a joke that drew groans and applause – recalling that Clark’s alma mater retired her number last week.

“The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired — and replaced with an apron,” Che joked.

Clark then appeared at the “Weekend Update” desk with a response and some jokes she said she had written about him.

After Che told Clark he was a big fan of her, she replied, “Really, Michael? Because I heard that little apron joke you did.”

Che said he was just having a bit of fun.

“You make a lot of jokes about women’s sports,” Clark said with a smile.

Che denied he had a pattern of ripping women in sports, but his co-host Colin Jost had the show’s producers air some of Che’s previous digs, several of which were jokes about women’s basketball.

Clark responded that she was not a comedian but said she would be grateful if Che read some of her jokes – all of which were directed at him.

He agreed.

“The Indiana Fever have the first pick in this Monday’s draft,” Che said as he read one of the jokes. “A reminder that Indiana Fever is a WNBA team and not what Michael Che gave to dozens of women at Purdue University.”

“See, that’s a good joke,” Clark said as the “SNL” studio audience cheered. She then had Che read another joke.

“Netflix’s top news show is ‘Ripley,’ featuring an eerie, unsteady performance by actor Andrew Scott,” Che said reading the Clark Joke. “Critics say it’s the hardest thing to watch on Netflix since Michael Che’s special ‘Shame the Devil.’”

The show’s audience again cheered before Che read a final joke from Clark.

“This year, Caitlin Clark broke the record for three-pointers in a single season,” he said.

Concluding Clark’s joke, he added, “And I have three-pointers for Michael Che: One, BE, two, FUNNIER; three, DUMB***.”

Che wished Clark good luck in her professional career. She then offered him a personal keepsake with an apron she had autographed, referring to his initial joke about her jersey being retired.

“Thank you, I can’t wait to give this to my girlfriend,” Che replied.

“You don’t have a girlfriend, Michael,” Clark shot back, which drew a final round of applause from the “SNL” audience.

Clark, a cultural touchstone as much as a star athlete at the moment, is expected to be the number one pick in Monday’s WNBA draft, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

