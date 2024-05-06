Watch: Caitlin Clark Makes Antonio Brown Do a 180 on Feud After Her Big Game - 'Respect'

In the world of sports, there’s not better way for an athlete to silence their naysayers than to let their game do the talking.

That’s exactly what Caitlin Clark did in her first WNBA preseason game.

Clark had an electric debut, scoring 21 points, grabbing 3 rebounds and dishing out 2 assists, although her Indiana Fever ultimately fell to the Dallas Wings 79-76.

But perhaps the biggest story of the night was how Clark won of the support of former NFL star Antonio Brown.

Just a few days after being drafted number 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA draft, Clark found herself in the crosshairs of the former NFL wideout.

In a series of X posts, Brown went off on Clark, referring to her as a “cracker” and making crude remarks about her appearance and WNBA salary.

The comments became so excessive that Clark blocked Brown on X.

Brown, who was in attendance for Clark’s preseason debut, seems to have changed his tone. He had only one word in response to Clark’s stellar performance.

“Respect.”

In a video posted to his X account, Brown was seen in the stands watching as Clark walked into the locker room after the game. He was also seen holding what appears to be a white t-shirt, possibly mimicking a white flag as he surrenders that Clark lived up to the hype.

It’s good to see Brown change his tone on Clark. His previous comments were a completely unjustified attempt to tear down the new face of the WNBA for seemingly no reason.

But after watching her play, even Brown couldn’t deny Clark’s talent. He even said that Clark’s team, the Indiana Fever, gained a new fan because of her performance.

While the sting of his previous comments may remain, at least Brown had the decency to respect Clark instead of continuing to attack her.

It’s also remarkable that Clark, still just 22 years-old, had the maturity to refrain from engaging with Brown — instead letting her game do the talking.

She’s hasn’t let the pressure of becoming the WNBA’s brightest star get to her, as her debut performance showed.

Brown’s turnaround shows the effect that Clark is having on the WNBA. Her talent, poise and maturity have made it so that you can’t help but be a fan of hers.

As her WNBA career takes off, the sky is the limit for the young superstar.

