Watch: Caitlin Clark Struggles Badly in WNBA Debut, Sparks Reaction from Her Dad Live On Air

The Caitlin Clark show starred the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night as one of the great scorers in college basketball began her climb in the WNBA where most rookies do — at the bottom.

Clark scored 20 points, including four 3-pointers, but also committed 10 turnovers in a game where the Sun dominated the Indiana Fever 92-71, according to NBC.

Clark showed frustration on the court, as did her father in the stands, as noted in photos posted to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

Clark was picked first by the Fever, which won only 13 games last season, third-worst in the WNBA and last in its conference. The Sun, on the other hand, had the third-best record in the league last year.

After the game, Clark tried to shrug off a rare learning experience, according to NBC.

“There’s a lot to learn from; it’s the first one,” Clark said, “There’s going to be good ones. There’s going to be bad ones.”

Did you watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 12% (12 Votes) No: 88% (85 Votes)

“Obviously too many turnovers — that’s not going to get the job done. There’s a lot of things to learn from,” she continued, adding the understatement of the evening: “I would have liked to have played a little better tonight.”

“I thought it took me a little while to settle into the game,” Clark said. “I thought the second half was a lot better minus some of the turnovers.”

Dijonai Carrington is putting the clamps on Caitlin Clark 🔒 pic.twitter.com/pGQ7MlXIqb — ESPN (@espn) May 15, 2024

Clark said she is not planning to spend time looking back.

“I’m disappointed, and nobody likes to lose, but I don’t think you can beat yourself up too much about one game,” Clark said, according to ESPN. “I don’t think that’s going to help this team. Just learn from it and move on.”

Connecticut’s DiJonai Carrington stalked Clark all night, giving her little room to move.

Fever coach Christie Sides said the rest of the team has “to help her out. We’ve got to do a better job of coming back to the ball,” NBC reported.

Yeah they was waiting on Caitlin Clark to hit the league. She getting this every night. pic.twitter.com/eBU0oxjw7J — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) May 15, 2024

The Sun “had a game plan against her, and it’s just going to take some time for her to figure that speed and quickness and physicality out,” Sides said. “We try to rep it and mimic that at our practices with our practice guys as much as we could. But it’s just not the same.”

“She’s a rookie,” Sides said, according to ESPN. “This is the best league in the world. We’ve got to teach her. We’ve got to teach her what these games are going to look like for her every single night. And we’ve got to eliminate some of that pressure for her, and that’s on me.”

The Fever has its home opener Thursday against the New York Liberty, which was the second-best team in the WNBA last year.

Aliyah Boston coaching Caitlin Clark after struggling in the first half. pic.twitter.com/8RD0rGZvfe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 15, 2024



Writing for The Washington Post, Candace Buckner noted that Clark will face a lot of WNBA players who are waiting to teach her a lesson.

“She’s playing against grown women who will force her to throw bad passes out of double-team traps. They’re not going to stand there and allow Clark to play the conductor of a beautiful basketball symphony as she did in Iowa, pounding the rock while probing the defense. Instead, these career women will force her into discomfort and some very un-Caitlin like moments,” Buckner wrote.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.