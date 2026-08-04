Watch: Camera Catches Animated Meeting Between Sophie Cunningham and Trans Activist Coach of Opposing Team

A viral meeting between Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and a coach who wore a shirt seen as a rebuttal to Cunningham’s support for keeping “transgender” men out of women’s athletics was described as productive after Sunday’s game.

Cunningham — she of the pointing meme — has faced significant pushback after she said that women’s athletics need to be for women.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me ‘hating trans.’ And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” the WNBA star said during a July ESPN interview. “I am here to extend love.”

“And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

As always, common sense will lead to some pushback, including from the coach of her Sunday opponent, Cheryl Reeve, who wore a shirt that said “Trans Kids Belong” during the game.

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wearing a shirt that says “trans kids belong” Someone needs to tell her… There is no such thing as a transgender child. Just mentally ill parents. pic.twitter.com/YzaFZhqo5t — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 2, 2026

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Before the game, however, the two had a viral chat on the sidelines, along with an assist from the ESPN broadcast crew asking people to check out her boilerplate opinions:

DISGUSTING: Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve wears a “Trans Kids Belong” shirt as her team faces the Indiana Fever. Patriots rallied both outside and inside the arena today in support of Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who came out against men competing in women’s sports. pic.twitter.com/loVzhvQb0T — Fitzgerald Kennedy John Jr (@FitzgeraldJr17) August 3, 2026

Note that she didn’t have the guts to wear the shirt during the confrontation. And later, she sounded a respectful note about what was exchanged.

Cheryl Reeve on her conversation with Sophie Cunningham pre-game, and the importance of having conversations with people who have different views “I think it’s great, I think both of us understand that we have platforms and we both talked about more than anything wanting to… pic.twitter.com/f2eyKeMDrR — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) August 2, 2026

“I think it’s great,” Reeve said, according to the Sporting News. “I think both of us understand that we have platforms, and we both talked about more than anything wanting to educate.

“There’s some things we have in common and maybe some things you differ on, just like any issues. I think it’s how you handle things, and so it was nice to be in person for sure.”

Cunningham, speaking to reporters before the game, reiterated that “I said what I said,” and that her beliefs would “never falter.”

The Lynx crowd booed Cunningham and the Fever throughout the 108-100 Minnesota win, as we should expect at this point.

Aside from having one of the most woke fanbases in the league, it pains many of the WNBA diehards — the ones who don’t care a whit about basketball but instead about using their fandom as a political accoutrement — that a white cis normie named Caitlin Clark is arguably the league’s best player, and her wingwoman on the Fever is fearlessly speaking up for truth on the transgender agenda.

Boo all you like. These are the people keeping interest in the WNBA alive, no matter how many lectures league coaches and ESPN announcers are willing to give the audience.

If they’re the ones who get the spotlight, that audience goes away. They probably ought to take that into consideration before turning the league into some kind of propaganda mill for leftist beliefs.

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