Share
Commentary
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Commentary
Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever reacts against the New York Liberty during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Bobby Goddin / Getty Images)

Watch: Camera Catches Animated Meeting Between Sophie Cunningham and Trans Activist Coach of Opposing Team

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 4, 2026 at 6:30am
Share

A viral meeting between Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham and a coach who wore a shirt seen as a rebuttal to Cunningham’s support for keeping “transgender” men out of women’s athletics was described as productive after Sunday’s game.

Cunningham — she of the pointing meme — has faced significant pushback after she said that women’s athletics need to be for women.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me ‘hating trans.’ And I’m like, ‘I never once said that,’” the WNBA star said during a July ESPN interview. “I am here to extend love.”

“And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

As always, common sense will lead to some pushback, including from the coach of her Sunday opponent, Cheryl Reeve, who wore a shirt that said “Trans Kids Belong” during the game.

Do you support Sophie Cunningham and the stand she’s taking against men in girls' and women's sports?

Before the game, however, the two had a viral chat on the sidelines, along with an assist from the ESPN broadcast crew asking people to check out her boilerplate opinions:

Note that she didn’t have the guts to wear the shirt during the confrontation. And later, she sounded a respectful note about what was exchanged.

Related:
Video: Caitlin Clark's Suspension Reversed After Ref's Bizarre Technical Overturned - This as Allegations of Open Racism Flare in WNBA

“I think it’s great,” Reeve said, according to the Sporting News. “I think both of us understand that we have platforms, and we both talked about more than anything wanting to educate.

“There’s some things we have in common and maybe some things you differ on, just like any issues. I think it’s how you handle things, and so it was nice to be in person for sure.”

Cunningham, speaking to reporters before the game, reiterated that “I said what I said,” and that her beliefs would “never falter.”

The Lynx crowd booed Cunningham and the Fever throughout the 108-100 Minnesota win, as we should expect at this point.

Aside from having one of the most woke fanbases in the league, it pains many of the WNBA diehards — the ones who don’t care a whit about basketball but instead about using their fandom as a political accoutrement — that a white cis normie named Caitlin Clark is arguably the league’s best player, and her wingwoman on the Fever is fearlessly speaking up for truth on the transgender agenda.

Boo all you like. These are the people keeping interest in the WNBA alive, no matter how many lectures league coaches and ESPN announcers are willing to give the audience.

If they’re the ones who get the spotlight, that audience goes away. They probably ought to take that into consideration before turning the league into some kind of propaganda mill for leftist beliefs.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




El-Sayed Says He's Fine Campaigning With Hasan 'America Deserved 9/11' Piker, Says He's Focused on Who 'I'm Campaigning To'
Evidence of 2020 Election Problems Still Piling up - 633k Voter Registration Files Compromised in Just 1 County, New Docs Show
Megan Rapinoe Melts Down After Seeing Photo of Sophie Cunningham with Riley Gaines
Report: Muslim Brotherhood, US-Designated Terror Organization, Celebrates Abdul El-Sayed Primary Win Through Its Media Outlet
Humiliation for Ireland: Famously Anti-Israel State's New 'Air Force One' Can't Always Land Safely After They Banned Jewish State's Technology
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation