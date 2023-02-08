Parler Share
Watch: Camera Catches Sinema on Her Phone Looking Bored as Congress Claps for Joe Biden

 By Michael Austin  February 7, 2023 at 8:46pm
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema didn’t appear to be too interested in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night.

The Democrat-turned-independent was caught looking at her phone as her fellow representatives applauded during the president’s address.

Several political pundits and commentators took to Twitter to comment on the senator’s seeming disinterest.

Of note: Sinema was sitting on the Republican side of the aisle during the address.

Just to her right sat Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

MTG Absolutely Loses It, Gets Up and Starts Yelling at Biden During the State of the Union

“Krysten Sinema is on her phone reading Twitter just like the rest of us because this speech is a snoozer,” one Twitter user wrote.


Tensions between Sinema and the Democratic Party have escalated in the two months since she chose to leave the party.

Sinema announced she was registering as an independent on Dec. 9.

Kari Lake 'Entertaining' Major Run for Public Office if She Loses Election Case

