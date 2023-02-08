Sen. Kyrsten Sinema didn’t appear to be too interested in President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night.

The Democrat-turned-independent was caught looking at her phone as her fellow representatives applauded during the president’s address.

Several political pundits and commentators took to Twitter to comment on the senator’s seeming disinterest.

Of note: Sinema was sitting on the Republican side of the aisle during the address.

Just to her right sat Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

LMAO Sinema and Romney pic.twitter.com/oHKo0Rdern — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2023

“Krysten Sinema is on her phone reading Twitter just like the rest of us because this speech is a snoozer,” one Twitter user wrote.

Krysten Sinema is on her phone reading Twitter just like the rest of us because this speech is a snoozerpic.twitter.com/xMkXGBO7QU — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 8, 2023

Is that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) on her phone during the State of the Union? 👀 pic.twitter.com/iFlohC4W1P — The Recount (@therecount) February 8, 2023



Tensions between Sinema and the Democratic Party have escalated in the two months since she chose to leave the party.

Sinema announced she was registering as an independent on Dec. 9.

In a natural extension of my service since I was first elected to Congress, I have joined the growing numbers of Arizonans who reject party politics by declaring my independence from the broken partisan system in Washington and formally registering as an Arizona Independent. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/jUQHAeuxym — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) December 9, 2022

Becoming an Independent won’t change my work in the Senate; my service to Arizona remains the same. Read my full Op-ed in the Arizona Republic 3/3 ⬇️https://t.co/P2JQXFT5IJ — Kyrsten Sinema (@kyrstensinema) December 9, 2022

