Watch: Camera Catches Trump, Musk Recapturing the Magic at Charlie Kirk Funeral

The late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk would have been happy as a clam if he’d seen what millions of others saw Sunday.

During Kirk’s memorial service at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, President Donald Trump and former Department of Government Efficiency boss Elon Musk made up.

That’s right, months after the two feuded on the national stage over the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” the two finally let bygones be bygones and shared some words and even a handshake on Sunday:

NEW: President Trump and Elon Musk were spotted sitting together and chatting during a surprise reunion at Charlie Kirk’s memorial. pic.twitter.com/5asd3mTiJF — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 21, 2025

Kirk would have been ecstatic.

“I know both these guys … I am hopeful, optimistic and will do everything I possibly can to try and bring this back together,” he told commentator Megyn Kelly in June, according to CNN.

Then during the July 1 episode of “The Charlie Kirk Show,” he further noted that the president has a “dramatic and telling track record” of making up with people whom he’d previously squabbled with.

“It is not unheard of for President Trump to get a little bit upset,” he continued. “It’s all part of the Trump story. Sometimes things get very heated, and then there’s a reconciliation, there’s a re-approachment. And we all agree that we want Elon Musk and we want Donald Trump to work collaboratively.”

The examples of Trump making up with former enemies include current Secretary of State Marco Rubio, with whom Trump tussled hard during the 2016 presidential election, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a current close ally whom Trump squabbled with during the 2020 election.

Kirk again reiterated his stance about Trump and Musk at another point this past summer, according to CNN.

“[K]nowing both of these men and knowing President Trump much better than Elon, but knowing both of these men, I can tell you I think that there’s going to be a peace treaty moment, a calming down, a moment where both sides come together, and we know that we are stronger against the left than we are divided,” he said.

Andrew Kolvet, the executive producer of Kirk’s podcast, confirmed in a post published to X late Sunday that his boss had “so badly wanted these two men to come back together.”

Charlie so badly wanted these two men to come back together. I hope they’re saying to each other, “For Charlie.” pic.twitter.com/Pxw3FLkGPb — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) September 21, 2025

Hours after Kolvet posted this, Musk posted a picture of himself next to the president and captioned it with the words “For Charlie.” The White House soon after did the same.

Trump spoke about his powwow with Musk while on Air Force One.

“Well, Elon came over and said hello. … I thought it was nice. You know, he came over. We had a little conversation. We had a very good relationship. But it was nice that he came,” he said.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: President Trump on Elon Musk today: “Elon came over and said hello. I thought it was nice he came up and had a little conversation. We had a very good relationship. But it was nice that he came down.” pic.twitter.com/JDOe6a5DTH — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) September 22, 2025

As to what the two spoke about, lip reader Nicola Hickling has alleged to the U.K.’s Daily Mail that one of the things Trump said to Musk was “I’ve missed you.”

