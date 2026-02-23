Share
President Donald Trump made a call to the US Men's Hockey team following their Winter Olympics gold medal win.
WATCH: 'I Can Send a Military Plane or Something' - Trump Called the US Men's Hockey Team After Their Historic Win and Made an Offer They Couldn't Refuse

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 23, 2026 at 7:17am
In the wake of the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team winning gold in Italy on Sunday, President Donald Trump had a message for them: They’re headed to the State of the Union address and the White House this coming week.

The United States won its first Gold in men’s hockey since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” with a 2-1 overtime victory in Milan over Canada on Sunday.

While Jack Hughes may have been the eventual hero, scoring the winning goal during 3-on-3 play after losing a tooth from a high stick from Canada’s Sam Bennett during the third period, the real MVP of the day was goalie Connor Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck — whose big-game collapses in the National Hockey League’s Winnipeg Jets were on every hockey pundit’s mind during Sunday’s game — was sensational, blocking 41 of 42 shots on his way to gold, according to ESPN.

And while all 41 of those stops were necessary to get the game into overtime, it was this one that will forever ensure he never pays for another meal in the United States. (Reaction in Winnipeg may be a bit more, ahem, muted.)

And, in the wake of the women’s team also winning gold, that makes two U.S. hockey teams with two wins over Canada in overtime:

Ergo, time for Trump to step in — with some help from hockey-loving FBI Director Kash Patel, who was having fun with the team after their win — to invite them to the State of the Union and offer them a plane.

“By the way, your goalie played not bad,” Trump said, with understatement. “I have seen hockey goalies have slightly worse games.”

Trump then praised the team’s performance as “unbelievable.”

“And you were all unbelievable. And that team is pretty good you played. I don’t know if we’ll see them again anytime soon, right?” Trump said, before making them an offer they couldn’t refuse.

“You know, I tell you what — I just told my people two minutes ago, I didn’t know they’d be calling, I said we’re giving the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, I could send a military plane or something, but if you would like to, it’s the coolest night, it’s the biggest –“

The team members said they were in.

“We’ll get Kash and we’ll get the military to get you guys over there,” he added. “The nice thing about being president is, I can tell you, you don’t have to worry about the weather or landing. We don’t care if it’s snowing, if it’s the worst blizzard, be sailing through that snow just like you did on the ice.”

He added that he’d be inviting them to the White House for the next day.

“And we have to — I must tell you — we have to bring the women’s team. You do know that?” Trump added, as the players chanted “two for two!”

If he didn’t invite the women, Trump jested, “I do believe I probably would be impeached.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

