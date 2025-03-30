Watch: Canadian Shows Her Copy of Deadly Piece of Paper Socialized Health Care Delivers to Some Patients

A young woman in Canada revealed that she has to wait more than a year for an important medical imaging appointment, raising concerns about the drawbacks of socialized medicine.

The woman, whose short, expletive-laced rant about the absurd wait times patients in Canada experience garnered millions of views on social media, revealed that she may have a brain tumor, but she will not know for sure until sometime next spring.

“Today on ‘How F***ed is Canadian Health Care:’ I need an MRI to see if I have a f***ing brain tumor,” she said in the video. “Go ahead — guess when it is? Go ahead, guess. It’s in 2026.”

She emphasized that bombshell once more in disbelief: “My MRI — to see if I have a brain tumor — is in 2026. It’s March 2025 right now.”

The young woman added that she had already waited months to even determine that she would need such an appointment.

“If you thought this was bad, it’s actually worse than you thought,” she continued.

“Because the appointment where we decided that I need this MRI was in December of last year. So it’s not like it’s 10 months from now. It’s 13 months. It’s a 13-month wait to see if I have a brain tumor.”

The woman said she already has a tumor in her spine, which is why doctors think she may also have a brain tumor.

“I just thought this was a mistake,” she continued. “But no, I called, and the clinic was like, yeah, the doctor actually requested that you have it earlier, but this is the next spot we have.”

She astutely summarized the problem with medical care in her country.

“Canada: where health care is free, but only if you can afford to wait.”

WARNING: This video contains vulgar language and may be offensive to some viewers.

Canada healthcare is horrifying “Today on how f*cked is Canadian healthcare: I need an MRI to see if I have a f*cking brain tumor. Go ahead guess when it is? Go ahead, guess. It’s in 2026”27 “My MRI to see if I have a brain tumor is in 2026. It’s March 2025 right now” “If you… pic.twitter.com/fX1S0MD9EP — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 23, 2025



Much like illegal aliens and fentanyl, harrowing news about the Canadian health care system has increasingly poured across the northern border in recent years.

There are, of course, anecdotes about long wait times.

There are also more efforts than ever to expand assisted suicide, with the practice now accounting for 5 percent of all deaths in Canada.

In other words, socialized medicine offers you two options: death by a lack of access to simple procedures, or death by euthanasia, like some sort of sick puppy.

National governments, especially secularized Western governments in massive amounts of debt and more allergic than ever to any form of Christian morality affirming the image of God in man, are simply not meant to take care of the human body.

That duty belongs primarily to the family, and secondarily to the marketplace.

Though that marketplace is often pricey and inefficient here in the United States, at least we have reasonable access to key services, rather than death sentences by absurdly long wait times.

